27 pounds of mac and cheese? Experts say bulk food shopping can be beneficial, but it requires planning and portion control.

Costco’s new 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese raises a hefty question.

Does buying foods in bulk sabotage our at-home eating habits?

Nutritionists interviewed by Healthline warned that without proper planning and limits on portions, shopping in bulk quantities may harm our health as well as destroy our weight loss goals.

It may not be more cost-effective, either.

“For some consumers, the larger size of the bag may promote a second serving or even a larger first serving, but for others this would not be the case,” Caroline West Passerrello, MS, RDN, LDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Healthline.

It is “highly individual-dependent,” adds Andy De Santis, registered dietitian and weight loss specialist in Toronto.

“There are so many variables that dictate food choice, and availability is obviously only one of them… you have to have a food present to be able to eat it, good or bad, in the first place,” De Santis told Healthline.