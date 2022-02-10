Share on Pinterest Research is still emerging on the effects cannabis use can have on the brain.

The American Heart Association has issued a scientific statement warning about the potential use of cannabis.

The organization says frequent use of the drug can impact the developing brains of people under 25.

They add cannabis can also impair adults in certain functions such as driving a car.

An expert tells Healthline that cannabis has risks just like any other medication and should be used in moderation.

The American Heart Association (AHA) wants people to know a few things about cannabis, namely that it isn’t harmless, especially on young and developing brains.

AHA officials say their first scientific statement regarding cannabis and brain health is being issued to help medical professionals have “balanced and intentional” conversations with their patients.

They say the statement reflects known research on how cannabis can impact things such as a young person’s brain development or an adult’s ability to drive a car.

In recent years, the AHA released statement papers about its viewpoints regarding cannabis and stroke risk and cannabis use and complications with heart attacks . The research involved people who smoked cannabis or didn’t focus on the different outcomes of other ingestion methods, like consuming edibles or tinctures.

Citing studies involving rodents — which it acknowledges isn’t always transferable to humans — the AHA statement says “prolonged exposure” to the psychoactive chemical in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, can impact brain development at younger ages when brain development and maturation is in high gear.

While not entirely groundbreaking by suggesting that pregnant people and young children not consume THC regularly, it does distinguish the different medical impacts of THC versus CBD (cannabidiol), such as treatment for seizures in children .

The statement cites studies which show that THC consumed by a pregnant mother can impact her child’s thinking, emotional behavior, and response to stress.

The statement also says that during the formative adolescent years, THC can change parts of a young brain like the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus, which impact a person’s cognitive abilities, regulation of emotions, and social behavior.

Citing those studies involving rodents, Dr. Fernando D. Testai, a professor of neurology and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois at Chicago and chair of the voluntary group that wrote the AHA’s scientific statement, said in a press release that there’s still plenty of uncertainty in the medical community about the health effects of cannabis, and that the statement’s intention is to help doctors talk with their patients.

“Our understanding of the effects of marijuana on the brain is imperfect and human research in this area is a work in progress,” Testai said.

“Still, the results of recent animal studies challenge the widely accepted idea that cannabinoids are harmless and call for caution when using marijuana, particularly while pregnant or during adolescence,” he said.