E-cigarettes were unregulated for a decade. Experts say the people who vape are now paying the price. Getty Images

Federal officials are investigating e-cigarette companies in light of lung illnesses in more than 800 people who vape.

Experts note that the e-cigarette industry was unregulated from 2006 to 2016.

Experts also say e-cigarette companies used strategies employed by the tobacco industry in the 1950s to market their vaping products.

The number of teens vaping nicotine has doubled in the past 2 years.

One of the top vaping manufacturers, Juul, saw its sales increase from 2 million devices to 16 million devices from 2016 to 2017.

But with the surge in popularity of e-cigarettes and other vaping products has come a rash of hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today that more than 800 people have now been affected by a mysterious vaping-related lung illness. That includes 12 deaths in 10 states.

As a result, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has begun a criminal probe into e-cigarette companies.

The Trump administration has also directed the agency to ban most flavored vaping products .

In the wake of all this, Juul announced this week that it would stop advertising its e-cigarette products in the United States. It also replaced its current CEO with a veteran of the tobacco industry.

“When they came out several years ago, people were thinking that vaping was a healthier form of tobacco delivery. But that had never been analyzed or reviewed,” Dr. Robert Y. Goldberg, a pulmonologist with Mission Hospital in Orange County, California, told Healthline.

“Vaping devices were not FDA regulated. So, a large population of smokers as well as nonsmokers were using these devices, and the smokers, they thought it would be an easy way to get off nicotine or cigarettes,” he said.

“The FDA has been tasked now with regulating these products, but all the products that are out there currently can have significant dangerous chemicals,” Goldberg added.