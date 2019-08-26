Share on Pinterest Scientists know people with diabetes have a higher risk of cancer. Figuring out why has been a challenge. Getty Images

Researchers unveil a new theory on why people with diabetes have a higher rate of cancer.

The team says the DNA in people with diabetes experiences more damage and isn’t repaired as frequently when blood sugar levels are high.

One cancer expert, however, says this theory is still unproven and more research is needed.

Last year, researchers determined that people with diabetes have a significantly higher risk of cancer than the general population — but why they do was still a mystery.

Recent research has provided a deeper understanding and firmer theory as to what’s happening in a body with diabetes that increases the likelihood of cancer growth.

“It’s been known for a long time that people with diabetes have as much as a 2.5-fold increased risk for certain cancers,” explained John Termini, PhD, a professor of molecular medicine at the City of Hope National Medical Center in California and lead author of a study presented this past weekend at the American Chemical Society Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition in San Diego.

Essentially, Termini and his team said they discovered that DNA in a person with diabetes experiences more damage and isn’t repaired as frequently or successfully when blood sugar levels are high compared to a person with normal blood sugar levels.

Earlier theories included:

excess levels of insulin that stimulate cancer cell growth

excess body fat that produces higher levels of adipokines, which promote cancer growth

excess hormone production that promotes chronic inflammation, which is linked to cancer

Termini added that while these theories may play a role, research has been unable to produce solid evidence to support them. This led him to pursue a different theory focused on DNA damage and blood sugar levels.

Specifically, the research team honed in on a type of DNA damage referred to as “adducts” that develop more frequently in mice with diabetes compared to mice without diabetes.

While a mouse (or person) without diabetes would be generally successful in repairing this type of DNA damage, researchers found that high blood sugar levels directly interfered with the repair process.

Further, two specific proteins — mTORC1 and HIF1α — that play a crucial role in DNA repair were identified as having less activity in people with diabetes.

“We found that if we stabilize HIF1α in a high-glucose environment, we increase DNA repair and reduce DNA damage,” said Termini. “And mTORC1 actually controls HIF1α, so if you stimulate mTORC1, you stimulate HIF1α.”