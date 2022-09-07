Share on Pinterest Salads are among the recommended foods in the DASH diet. 10’000 Hours/Getty Images Experts say the DASH diet can help people with stage 1 hypertension lower their blood pressure.

The DASH diet is a daily eating plan that includes fruit, vegetables, nuts, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats.

Experts say people who are starting a DASH diet should make changes slowly as they adjust their daily eating habits.

They recommend you check food labels to see how much salt and sugar products contain. Changing your diet could have the most significant impact on reducing high blood pressure. That’s according to a new simulation study that used the latest evidence from clinical trials and meta-analyses on the effects of lifestyle changes on stage 1 hypertension. Stage 1 hypertension is typically treated with lifestyle changes rather than medication. The research findings will be presented this weekend at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 . The researchers’ findings suggest shifting toward a DASH diet may provide the greatest benefit to lowering hypertension compared with other lifestyle changes. Additionally, they estimated that adopting a DASH diet may prevent 15,000 heart disease events such as heart attack and stroke among men and 11,000 such events among women. The other lifestyle changes examined included common complementary treatments for hypertension such as increasing physical activity, sustaining weight loss (if necessary), and moderating alcohol consumption. Overall, the researchers said lifestyle changes to reduce systolic blood pressure to below 130 mm Hg may prevent 26,000 heart attacks and strokes and reduce healthcare costs over the next 10 years. The study has not been peer-reviewed or published yet.

What is the DASH diet? The DASH diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It’s considered a dietary pattern geared toward lowering or maintaining healthy blood pressure. It’s supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute as a way of preventing and managing hypertension. Food groups in the DASH diet include: Vegetables

Fruit

Whole grains

Lower fat dairy products

Lean meats, poultry, and fish

Nuts, seeds, and beans

Heart-healthy oils and fats The DASH diet also recommends limiting or avoiding the consumption of red meat, high sodium foods, added sugars, and sugar-sweetened beverages.

What experts have to say Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, an inclusive plant-based dietitian in Stamford, Connecticut, and owner of “Plant Based with Amy,” says the research shows that the DASH diet does indeed help heart health and decreases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Amy Bragagnini, MS, RD, CSO, an oncology nutrition specialist at Trinity Health Lacks Cancer Center in Michigan and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says the DASH diet was one of the first things she learned in her initial training 20 years ago and the diet is still going strong today. However, while the health benefits are plentiful, Bragagnini says she finds it can be challenging for people to make the shift.