In a new study, researchers say red and processed meats can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

They add that some dairy products may help lower the risk slightly.

Experts encourage people to adopt a healthy diet that includes fish, grass-fed meat, and healthy fats.

Dairy products, especially low-fat varieties, may help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

That’s according to a new meta-analysis that researchers recently presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Sweden.

In their review, the researchers reported that consuming animal products can affect a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

They reported that:

Dairy products, especially yogurt and other low-fat varieties, are associated with a lower risk

Red and processed meats are linked to a higher risk

The review, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet, included 13 meta-analyses containing 175 estimates of how much 12 animal products could change the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

For the review, red meat included beef, lamb, and pork. Processed meat includes bacon, sausage, and deli meats. White meat included chicken and turkey.

The researchers concluded that:

Consuming 100g/day of total meat increased the risk of type 2 diabetes by 20%

Consuming 100g/day of red meat increased the risk by 22%

Consuming 50g/day of processed meats increased the risk by 30%

Consuming 50g/day of white meat increased the risk by 4%

“High fats in red and processed meats can cause low levels of inflammation and stress in the cells, which damages the cells,” said Leslie C. Hussey Ph.D., RN, CNE, an academic and residency coordinator in the Nursing Ph.D. Program for the College of Nursing at Walden University in Minneapolis.

“Over time the cell membrane does not recognize or becomes less sensitive to insulin,” she explained to Healthline. “When this happens, sugar cannot cross into the cell. Then, blood sugar levels increase and type 2 diabetes develops.”

Researchers said dairy products had either no effect or a positive effect on the risk for type 2 diabetes:

200g/day of milk lowered the risk by 10%

200g/day of total dairy products reduced the risk by 5%

200g/day of low-fat dairy lowered the risk by 3%

100g/day of yogurt reduced the risk by 6%

Cheese and full-fat dairy did not seem to affect the risk of type 2 diabetes.