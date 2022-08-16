Share on Pinterest Experts say using alternative seasonings can help reduce salt intake. Getty Images Researchers report that lower salt intake by as little as 1 gram per day can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Experts say reducing daily salt consumption can be difficult, but you can start by eating fewer restaurant and processed foods and instead buying lean meats, whole foods, and foods high in potassium.

They also suggest using alternative seasonings such as turmeric and oregano. Reducing salt intake by 1 gram per day can significantly lower your cardiovascular risk, according to a study completed in China and published today in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention, & Health. The researchers noted that China has one of the highest daily salt intakes in the world with an average consumption of 11 grams per day – more than twice the amount of daily salt the Chinese government recommends. About 40 percent of all deaths in the country are associated with or because of cardiovascular disease. The researchers looked at data to see how reducing daily salt consumption would affect health. They analyzed data in three ways: Salt reduction of 1 gram per day within the first year

Reducing salt intake by 30 percent by 2025, equivalent to a gradual reduction of 3.2 grams per day

Reducing salt intake to less than 5 grams per day by 2030 The scientists hypothesized that the systolic blood pressure (the higher number) would drop. They said the results showed they were right. The findings include: Reducing salt intake by 1 gram per day could lower the average systolic blood pressure by 1.2 mm/Hg and prevent 9 million cardiovascular disease events and stroke cases by 2030. The researchers estimate that 4 million of these cases would have been fatal.

In another 10 years, the researchers said, 13 million cases would be avoided, of which an estimated 6 million would have been fatal.

A reduction of 3.2 grams per day, continued for an additional five years, could prevent 14 million heart attacks or strokes, with an estimated 6 million of those being fatal.

If salt reduction continued until 2040, there would be a cumulative reduction of 27 million heart attacks or strokes, potentially stopping 12 million fatal cardiovascular events. The researchers reported that the benefits of lowering salt intake would apply to people of all ages. Other potential (but not tracked) benefits of reducing salt intake include reductions in chronic kidney disease and stomach cancer. “While this study focused on the salt intake in China, the benefits of salt reduction in an American diet are well established,” Dr. Jeffrey Tyler, a cardiologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California, told Healthline. “People who are middle or older age, diabetic, with kidney disease… benefit, even more, when reducing salt intake.” People in the United States consume about 3.4 grams of salt per day. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend no more than 2.3 grams a day of salt and the American Heart Society recommends lowering salt intake to less than 1.5 grams per day.

How this applies in the United States “Diet is the foundation for elevated blood pressure and risk for heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases,” says Tyler. “We know from studies that a diet with vegetables, fruit, legumes, and low-fat dairy will lower blood pressure and prevent hypertension.” Experts estimate that 90 percent of the U.S. population consumes too much sodium. “Now we know that any sodium consumption greater than [2.3 grams] per day is excessive,” Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, told Healthline. “And some people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or stroke, would likely benefit from an even lower dose of 1,800 milligrams per day. That is quite a reduction from the current average adult American diet: [3.4 grams] of sodium per day.” According to the American Heart Association , excess salt consumption increases your risk for: Enlarged heart muscle

Headaches

Kidney disease

Stroke

Heart failure

High blood pressure

Kidney stones

Osteoporosis

Stomach cancer

Water retention that can lead to puffiness, bloating, and weight gain A 2021 study reported that a decrease in salt consumption was beneficial to even those with low sodium intake and normal blood pressure. Those researchers looked at 85 studies that followed participants from 4 weeks to 3 years. They found that both the systolic and diastolic numbers decreased. They noted that consuming less than 1.5 grams of sodium per day further lowers blood pressure. The researchers said their study shows that people who reduce sodium intake by eating a healthier diet could significantly improve cardiovascular health.