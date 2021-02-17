Share on Pinterest Scientists say the way a COVID-19 vaccine stimulates the body’s immune system could be used in a potential cancer vaccine. Joan Slatkin/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Scientists are exploring ways to use the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology deployed in the COVID-19 vaccines as a way to fight cancer.

Experts say mRNA can stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells and attack them.

They note that there are many different types of cancer, so any vaccine would need to be versatile.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could also be used to tackle cancer, according to experts.

“Cancer cells make proteins that can be targeted by mRNA vaccines. Progress in this area has been reported in treating melanoma,” Dr. Jeffrey A. Metts, chief of staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Atlanta, told Healthline.

“However, the treatment of cancer is different than preventing cancer. We can look to the dramatic drop in cervical cancer to see what improved awareness, screening, and administration of the HPV vaccine has achieved in the last 10 years,” Metts said.

“The HPV vaccine has shown that we can prevent 80 to 90 percent of cervix cancers and that is an incredibly effective strategy related to cancer. But it doesn’t treat it,” he said.

Cancer vaccines, however, blur the lines between prevention and treatment.

A traditional inoculation, such as the COVID-19 vaccines, primes the body’s immune system to recognize and attack viral cells.

A cancer vaccine works similarly , teaching the body’s immune system to recognize cancer cells either to prevent cancer from returning or actively seeking and destroying tumors in the body as an immunotherapy.

One reason this works is because mRNA editing is such a flexible technology.

“mRNA can be encoded with any protein imaginable. We can deliver mRNA into tumor cells such that the tumor will express proteins that signal the immune system to attack the tumor cell as a foreign pathogen that needs to be removed,” said Jacob Becraft, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of Strand Therapeutics, a company developing mRNA therapeutics and synthetic biology.

“We can also deliver mRNA into immune cells, arming them with enhanced sensors for detecting tumors. This effectively teaches the immune system how to kill tumor cells,” Becraft told Healthline.

He added: “Existing therapies require us to create synthetic proteins in the lab that will kill the tumors or activate the immune system against them. With mRNA, we can encode any number of these proteins on the same molecule of mRNA, and cause the tumor cells to ‘create their own therapies’ directly inside of the tumor.”