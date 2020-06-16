Share on Pinterest A new study examined how COVID-19 symptoms differ for children compared to adults. Getty Images Research on COVID-19 pediatric patients is still limited, but a new study offers a fresh perspective on the early diagnosis and epidemic control of COVID-19 in children and could enhance early intervention and diagnosis.

Children were more likely to have fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

However, their symptoms were usually less severe and didn’t last as long as adults with COVID-19. A new study by Chinese researchers found that COVID-19 pediatric patients had higher incidents of initial symptoms like fever, vomiting, and diarrhea than adult patients and often recovered an average of 3 to 4 days after treatment. The study was published on June 16 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Research on COVID-19 pediatric cases is still limited, but this new study offers a fresh perspective on the early diagnosis and epidemic control of COVID-19 in children and could enhance early intervention and diagnosis. Researchers sought to address the pediatric knowledge gap in an effort to provide insight into the early diagnosis and assessment of COVID-19 in children.

What the study found The team of researchers, led by Xihui Zhou from the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in China, analyzed clinical data from 34 COVID-19 patients between Jan. 27 and Feb. 23. They ranged in age from 1 month to 12 years old, and were from four hospitals in China. Clinical and epidemiological characteristics were analyzed on the basis of demographic data, medical history, laboratory tests, radiological findings, and treatment information. Out of the patients studied, 14 were male and 20 were female. In all, 18 percent of the patients had mild forms of COVID-19 while 82 percent had moderate forms. In contrast to adult patients, fever and cough were the most common initial symptoms and patients typically recovered within 3 to 4 days after treatment. Ground glass opacity — which is an area of increased haziness in the lungs through which vessels might still be seen — is common in adults. But these opacities were rare in pediatric cases. Additionally, the patients were often hospitalized for a relatively short period of time. They were all discharged and the median hospital stay was 10 days.