Companies are being asked to institute new programs to help deal with the rise in employee drug overdoses.

Share on Pinterest Programs that include counseling and health assessments are being recommended in workplaces where opioid abuse is present. Getty Images

It was after watching an employee successfully perform CPR and administer the anti-opioid drug naloxone to an overdosed patient, that Chris Budnick knew he had to revise his organization’s approach to addressing the opioid crisis.

Budnick is the executive director of Healing Transitions, a peer-run addiction recovery center in Raleigh, North Carolina, that’s on the front lines of a battle that’s stretched into every facet of the U.S. workplace, from construction sites to restaurant kitchens to public bathrooms.

But even here, where former addicts help current users get clean, the opioid crisis represents a heightened challenge.

“On-property overdoses were very rare 10 years ago,” Budnick told Healthline. “Now we’ve had 3 at the women’s campus in the last year, and probably 10 at the men’s campus in the past few years.”

That forced the organization to change their policies.

They started instituting “fire drills” for staff to practice successfully administering naloxone as well as providing confidential opportunities to talk and process with other professionals after a traumatic opioid event.

The company also developed an informed consent form for employment applicants to let them know they might encounter an overdose and might have to act.

“You might be someone who works in finance… but you might still be put in that situation,” Budnick said.

More than 70,000 Americans suffered fatal drug overdoses in 2017, an increase of more than 10 percent from the previous year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Across the United States, more than 7 in 10 employers said that their workplaces had been affected by employees’ prescription drug use through injuries, accidents, overdoses, and absenteeism, among other factors.