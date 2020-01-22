Share on Pinterest McDonald’s is test marketing a new chicken sandwich with MSG. The flavor enhancer is found in a wide variety of food. Getty Images

The new chicken sandwiches at McDonald’s, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A all contain the MSG flavor enhancement chemical.

Experts say MSG can enhance the so-called umami flavor of a food.

The ingredient is found in everything from Chinese food and pizza to prepackaged sandwiches and table sauces.

McDonald’s wants to get in on the chicken sandwich war currently being waged between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

And the fast food chain is reportedly looking to a controversial ingredient most commonly associated with Chinese food to give its sandwiches a flavor boost.

Monosodium glutamate, or MSG, is a key ingredient in a pair of chicken sandwiches being test marketed by McDonald’s in 230 restaurants in Texas and Tennessee, according to CBS News.

The rival chicken sandwiches from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A also contain MSG.

The news represents something of a comeback for MSG — a flavor enhancer commonly found in Asian food — that’s been the subject of health concerns going back decades.

“The consensus, according to the [Food and Drug Administration], is that MSG is generally recognized as safe,” Jackie Elnahar, a registered dietitian and founder of TelaDietitian, told Healthline. “However, there are a small minority of people who tend to be more sensitive to MSG and they can experience headaches, flushing, and nausea.”

That includes Alan Watson, 65, a retiree from South Carolina, who told Healthline that he’s had severe reactions to MSG for more than 15 years, most commonly after eating Chinese food or hot dogs.

“If I have even a little bit of MSG in food it starts as a headache in the base of my neck and moves up to the top of my head,” said Watson. “It’s almost like a full-blown migraine that can last all day.”

“There’s really no purpose for MSG other than flavoring, so I wish restaurants would stop using it completely,” he added. “At this point I will only eat Chinese food if the restaurant assures me there is not MSG anywhere in the building.”