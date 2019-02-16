Mental health disorders are more common in young children than many people realize — and a number of them aren’t getting the help they need. Here’s how to spot the signs.

Your 2 year old has been in full-blown tantrum mode for over an hour. Toys are being flung across the room, punches are flying any time you get near, and there’s even the risk of being bitten if you dare to get too close.

Is this typical toddler behavior, or the sign of early mental health issues?

Your 7 year old doesn’t want to go to school. Every day she comes home crying, and every morning she begs to skip. You see the panic in her eyes. You know it’s real.

But is she just a kid who doesn’t like school, or is this what anxiety looks like for her?

If you’ve found yourself in situations like these, wondering whether or not your child needs the help of a mental health professional, you’re not alone.

A recent study released in JAMA Pediatrics estimated that 7.7 million children — roughly 16.5 percent nationwide — have at least one mental health disorder.

Yet, about half of those children don’t receive any kind of treatment from a mental health professional.

The reasons for this disparity in care can be extensive.

Danielle Rannazzisi, PhD, a child psychologist practicing in New York, explained to Healthline it’s not just about a lack of access to care. She said a lot of parents also struggle with recognizing certain behaviors as symptoms of true mental illness, as opposed to just “feeling blue” or “getting nervous.”

Then there’s the stigma attached to seeking mental health treatment.

“We’ve made some advancements as to how mental health is viewed in this country, but we still have a long way to go.” Rannazzisi explained. “There are still negative connotations associated with mental illness that discourage people from admitting that they are in need of treatment and seeking it out.”

She said a lot of parents worry about their children being labeled with a diagnosis that will then follow them throughout adolescence and adulthood.

That fear can prevent them from presenting the full scope of the issue to their child’s practitioners.

Also, with a nationwide shortage of child psychiatrists, it can be difficult for parents to even find the right people to ask the questions they need.

Financial concerns can come into play as well.

“For individuals without health insurance, mental health treatment can be cost-prohibitive,” Rannazzisi said. “Even for individuals who are able to find a mental health provider who accepts their insurance, copays for therapy and medications can add up quickly.”