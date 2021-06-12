Share on Pinterest Experts say outdoor activities and shorter playdates can help children ease back into summertime action. Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

Experts say parents should ease their children into more common play schedules this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the United States.

They suggest shorter playdates at first as well as more outdoor activities.

They note that some children may feel some social anxiety as they step back into the world after more than a year of isolation.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

After more than a year of limitations, parents are again opening front doors and backyard gates for kids to get back to being kids again.

Summer’s here, and the time feels right.

Not so fast.

While states are lifting COVID-19 restrictions, there’s still plenty of reason to be careful. The novel coronavirus and its offshoots aren’t gone by any stretch.

And not everyone has been vaccinated, especially younger children.

Parents want to give summer back to their kids, but experts say the key is doing so in a way that keeps everyone healthy for fall, winter, and summers beyond.

“After an unusual and difficult year, families may be eager to jump into summer fun,” Dr. Sara Huberman Carbone, a pediatrician at One Medical in Southern California, told Healthline. “I would encourage families to let their kids ease back into normal summer activities, including camps, sports, and family vacations. As children under age 12 years are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, there are a few things to keep in mind when making summer plans.

“Outdoor activities will be lower risk than indoor activities, (with) the added benefit of encouraging children to be physically active, which is especially important after a year or more of distance learning and increased screen time,” Carbone said.

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician and senior medical adviser at nationwide urgent care chain PM Pediatrics, told Healthline that parents might need to be more involved in activities, even on playdates.

“I would encourage having a structured activity to minimize any potential initial uncomfortable moments,” Johns said. “For the first few playdates coming out of the pandemic, I would also suggest that parents keep playdates short. Shorter, structured playdates can set up a positive experience that will encourage both parties to do it again.”