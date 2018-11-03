Tools such as chatbots can make some aspects of RA treatment easier, but there’s still some skepticism from people with the condition.

Digital coaches have become a new tool for people trying to keep their rheumatoid arthritis (RA) under control.

The next step may be chatbots using artificial intelligence.

Are they also going to play a role in navigating the landscape of healthcare for people with RA?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days. From banking to customer service to fitness, robots and computers are becoming a staple in everyday life.

The field of healthcare is no exception.

Digital health, mHealth, e-medicine, telemed, and the hashtags #hcsm and #healthcareAI are taking off.

Electronic medical records and new medical apps for smartphones, tablets, and personal computers have allowed patient data and medical information to be easily stored and accessed.

A conversational AI feature — such as a chatbot, for example — could provide an even more personalized layer to the healthcare tech landscape.

A chatbot may help those with RA to refill a prescription or schedule a doctor’s appointment.

Chatbots can assist in customer-service related matters, or, in some cases, dole out general health advice, tips, or reminders using computer-generated responses based on user feedback.