California has by far the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the country.

Experts say the state’s high vaccination rate is the main reason.

They add that the state’s strict policies on mask wearing and vaccination requirements at some public events are also factors.

At the moment, California has the lowest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases at 42 per 100,000 residents. It’s currently one of only two states with a case rate of less than 100 per 100,000 (Connecticut is the other).

By comparison, the daily per capita case rate in Alaska — the state with the highest transmission rates this past week — is sitting at 785 per 100,000 people.

The rate in West Virginia, the second highest in the United States, is 652 per 100,000 people.

Nearly 60 percent of California residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to about 50 percent of Alaskans and 40 percent of West Virginia residents.

Texas, which is larger than California by area and is the second-most populated state, has a COVID-19 per capita transmission rate of 270 per 100,000 residents and has the most new cases of any state.

“The combination of the vaccine and public health measures really does work and are our way out of this cycle of pandemic,” said Dr. Stephen Parodi, Kaiser Permanente’s national infectious disease lead and clinical lead for Kaiser’s coronavirus response.