As the school year starts, here’s what to know about how binge drinking affects your health. Share on Pinterest Too much alcohol can have damaging effects on your heart. In just a few short weeks, colleges across the country will begin the fall semester. With the excitement of rush week and reunited classmates comes another certainty: binge drinking. Rates of binge drinking among 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States continue to rise. And while its harmful effects are well-documented, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association should serve as a further warning.

New evidence shows that binge drinking actually hurts your heart.



What did the study find? Researchers at the American Heart Association (AHA) looked at the effects of repeated episodes of binge drinking in individuals ages 18 to 45 and found that they are linked to cardiovascular problems. This includes high blood pressure, higher LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and higher glucose levels in the blood.

“I think this study really was an eye-opener in a sense to say that repeated binge drinking, even if you don’t drink on a regular basis, is just as dangerous,” Dr. Rachel Bond, associate director of women’s heart health at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline. “Any drinking in excess is not good for us.” Bond, who isn’t affiliated with the study, said peer pressure can also put students at risk. “Younger adults, particularly college-age students, are leaning towards binge drinking because of either peer pressure or it’s the weekend and they can drink in excess… and in the future they won’t be at risk.” While the research doesn’t explicitly single out college-age students, both young adults and those in middle adulthood are typically underrepresented in studies on alcohol and cardiovascular health.

In older individuals, binge drinking — which is classified in the study as drinking four or more standard drinks in a session for women, five or more for men — is associated with an increased risk of heart attack. Its effects on younger individuals haven’t been well-studied, in part due to the notion that younger individuals are “healthy.”

“Young adults think they are healthy, and practitioners think the same thing. You just don’t think it’s possible that they might be developing cardiovascular risk factors at this young age,” said Mariann R. Piano, PhD, RN, associate dean for research at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and lead author of the study.

“We know that at a young age it’s really critical to think about taking care of yourself in terms of being heart healthy,” she said.

