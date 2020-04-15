Share on Pinterest Stress induces the production and release of key stress hormones in your body which can have a huge impact on your skin. Getty Images Staying inside for long periods of time can have effects on your skin.

Dry air, stress, and a change in skincare routine can all disrupt your skin health.

Mild soaps, moisturizers, and do-it-yourself facials can help keep your skin healthy. Physical distancing affects many aspects of our lives — and our skin may be feeling it, too. “The air inside is often drier than the air outside — we have the heater on and the air is being recirculated. Drier air leads to drier skin, so it’s common to have eczema or other dry skin rashes get worse when stuck indoors for increased amounts of time,” Dr. Sandra Lee, (aka Dr. Pimple Popper), told Healthline. Focusing on cleanliness also plays a part, said Dr. Adam Friedman, professor of dermatology at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “Certainly, during this time when we are frequently washing our hands, bathing, and cleaning, these actions can take a toll on the skin barrier, altering the skin pH and disrupting the complex fat and carbohydrate composite that is the outer barrier of the skin,” Friedman told Healthline. Disruption to your skincare routine can also wreak havoc, added Lucy Xu, skin specialist and founder of The London Premier Laser and Skin Clinics. “It may also be due to touching our face a lot more. When we are inside and not wearing any makeup or having any social activity, we may be more inclined to touch or pick our face when no one is looking. This could cause our skin to become inflamed and [promote] acne and pimples,” Xu told Healthline.

How stress affects skin The stress of the pandemic may show on your skin. “The relationship between mind and skin is essential and undeniable. From their common embryologic origin, the nervous system and skin remain interconnected and communicate throughout life. The skin is the first interface between environment, body, and mind from the moment we are born,” Friedman said. In fact, he said the skin is integrated with and sensitive to the same signals and regulatory mechanisms produced by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is the master regulator of our nervous systems. “Therefore, it should be no big surprise that when stress induces the activation of the HPA axis, resulting in the production and release of key stress hormones, this can have a huge impact on the skin,” said Friedman. He explained that when these signals bind to their targets on skin cells or immune cells, they can directly impact the functionality of the skin by impacting cell turnover and movement, and mess with the activation of the immune response, causing chronic inflammation. “Therefore, while diseases that are defined by chronic inflammation and impaired barrier function will no doubt be exacerbated by the stress response, all skin suffers from this impact of stress,” said Friedman. While everyone deals with stress and anxiety differently, Lee said habits can affect your skin. “Some of us eat, some drink, some exercise, and some people pick at their skin (oftentimes, not even realizing it, deep in thought). Touching your skin constantly and picking at it can also definitely exacerbate skin conditions or create irritation. The goal is to try to break that habit. Cover the area with a Band-Aid, or better yet, a spot treatment, and stay true to your skincare regimen,” said Lee. While many people believe greasy foods lead to breakouts, Lee said that’s only true if you’re rubbing grease directly on your face. However, she pointed out that dairy can be an exacerbating factor when it comes to acne because of elevated hormones in milk. “We know that changes in our own hormone levels do play a big role in acne, so if you know you’re especially sensitive, try your best to not eat a ton of cheese or dairy products,” she said. Friedman agreed, noting that much of what’s known about diet and skin comes from the impact that poor diet has on primary skin diseases like acne. “We certainly have enough evidence to support that eating poorly can worsen acne and have other effects on the body. Most [studies] suggest that high glycemic load diets and milk/dairy consumption might promote the development or exacerbation of acne vulgaris,” he said.