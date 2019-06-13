Fetal tissue has been used to develop vaccines as well as “humanized mice” used in pre-clinical trials.

The era of government-funded fetal tissue research to develop treatments for a host of diseases may be coming to an end — or at least put on pause for a while.

The Trump administration is ending all research conducted at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) using human fetal tissue from elective abortion as well as a new “competitive renewal process” for research using fetal tissue funded through the NIH, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in a statement.

How long current medical research still under contract will continue isn’t certain and will most likely depend on who wins the 2020 presidential election.

Research conducted using fetal tissue has been going on for decades and has received bipartisan support since the Clinton administration lifted a Reagan-era ban on federal funding for the research in 1993.

Fetal tissue research has been involved in the development of vaccines against diseases such as rubella, hepatitis A, and chickenpox.

One of the most important uses of fetal tissue is in the creation of “humanized mice,” which uses the tissue to give mice human-like immune systems.

This allows for the possibility of testing non-human subjects to get a closer to human-like result in experiment before moving on to formal clinical trials.

These humanized mice were essential for testing and developing the HIV prevention drug Truvada.

While opponents of fetal tissue use say that there are other ways to effectively create these humanized mice, a 2018 NIH workshop concluded that there were no better alternatives to creating mice with human-like immune systems than fetal tissue, calling it the “gold standard” for research.

Fetal tissue is also used in research into Alzheimer’s treatment, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord injury.

More recently, the use of donated tissue has also been essential to understanding how the Zika virus crosses the placenta, researchers say.

“These new restrictions and requirements further erode the unique potential fetal tissue research holds for addressing such critical objectives as fighting blindness, ending Parkinson’s disease, and advancing maternal and child health,” Mary Woolley, chief executive officer of Research!America, said in response to the HHS letter.