Allergy season is here even if you don’t see lots of pollen or feel the warm spring air.

In Atlanta and Philadelphia, the amount of tree pollen in the area has reached very high levels, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAI).

And it’s not just the eastern side of the country that’s having pollen issues. Las Vegas has a high concentration of tree and weed pollen despite being in the desert.

So what’s affects allergy season? In part your winter weather. The weather throughout the year can impact the severity of allergens.

“Milder winters are continuing to affect spring allergies. Trees are able to pollinate earlier and for longer periods, extending the allergy season by several weeks,” Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, told Healthline.

Climbing temperatures mean that plants can start blooming earlier and all at once after a harsh winter.

“This year’s winter and early spring weather have been warmer than average,” said Stacey Galowitz, DO, a board-certified allergist at ENT & Allergy Associates of Somerset in New Jersey.

Typically the first allergen in the spring is the tree pollen, followed by grass pollen in the late spring and early summer, and then weed pollen in the fall, Galowitz explained. Tree pollen typically begins in the late winter (end of February/early March) and can last until late spring (end of June). The month of May is particularly troublesome for people as grass pollen begins to peak while tree pollen is concurrently high.

Pollen levels appear to be rising across the globe, and climate change affects the weather in general, which in turn, affects the allergy season, she noted.

A long winter can also mean that trees bloom later, but the start of spring means there can be a sudden influx of pollen all at once, as is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast according to Accuweather.