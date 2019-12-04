Experts warn that Twinkies Cereal might be just as unhealthy as the classic golden sponge cakes themselves.

No surprise: Twinkies Cereal doesn’t boast much in the way of nutrition. But just how bad is it?

Post Consumer Brands and Hostess Brands recently announced that the new product would hit grocery store shelves around the country this month. It’s the latest product from a collaboration between the two companies, which have already released Donettes and Honey Buns cereals.

Most parents would never consider giving their kids Twinkies for breakfast. But now, the Hostess snack cakes are making serious move into morning meals in the form of Twinkies Cereal.

At press time, Post Consumer Brands had only released an early version of the nutrition facts label for Twinkies Cereal, which could change once the product reaches customers. The company also did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

However, the nutritional information is similar to that of Donettes and Honey Bun cereals, giving clues as to what to expect from Twinkies Cereal.

Experts point to the sugar content as one of the biggest nutritional concerns they have about Twinkies Cereal. The preliminary nutrition label for Twinkies Cereal shows that a cup of the puffs contains 180 calories and 16 grams of sugar.

“The first ingredient of Twinkies Cereal is dextrose, which is sugar made from corn, and the second ingredient is just sugar, so you’re eating cereal that’s made up of more sugar than flour,” said Dr. Dyan Hes, medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City and director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

Compared with a pair of the snack cakes, which contain 270 calories and 33 grams of sugar per package, Twinkies Cereal seems like a better choice for sugar-conscious customers. But your opinion may change when you consider how much cereal a child eats on average at breakfast.

“What child or teenager only consumes 1 cup of cereal? Most kids consume 1.5 to 2 cups of cereal in the real world,” said Nicole Magryta, RD, author of “Nourish Your Tribe: Empowering Parents to Grow Strong, Smart, Successful Kids.”

Two cups of Twinkies Cereal brings the calorie count to 360 and the sugar content to 32 grams — 7 grams more than the maximum amount of added sugar the American Heart Association recommends kids consume in a day.

Magryta also expressed concern over the fat in Twinkies Cereal. A cup of it contains 7 grams of fat, 6 of which are from saturated fat. A pair of Twinkies cakes, on the other hand, contain 9 grams of total fat, of which 4.5 grams are saturated fat.

“The ingredients in both Twinkies Cereal and cakes are doing absolutely nothing to benefit our health and, if anything, are damaging it,” Magryta said. “We don’t need more products like this on grocery store shelves.”

Twinkies Cereal does have one advantage over the cakes, however: It’s fortified with some vitamins and minerals. A cup of the cereal contains 25 percent of the recommended amount of iron, 60 percent of the recommended amount of thiamin, and 10 percent of the recommended amounts of niacin, vitamin B6, and zinc, among other nutrients.

Despite this benefit, Twinkies Cereal isn’t much better than eating the original sponge cakes for breakfast, according to experts.

“Never feeding them to your children is the better option,” Hes said.