Both Merck and Pfizer are awaiting authorization from federal officials for their COVID-19 antiviral medications.

Experts say antiviral drugs are designed to prevent serious illness in someone who has developed COVID-19.

They say the drugs should not be considered a replacement for COVID-19 vaccines, which are designed to stop the replication of the coronavirus as soon as it enters the body.

It’s still uncertain if insurance companies will cover antiviral medications and how much they might cost someone out of pocket.

Two antiviral medications to treat COVID-19 are awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but experts say the drugs shouldn’t be considered as an alternative to vaccination.

Pharmaceutical companies Merck and Pfizer have both sought emergency use authorization from the FDA for their antiviral pills.

In clinical trials, Merck’s antiviral Molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced rates of COVID-19 hospitalization and death by roughly 50 percent, while Pfizer’s antiviral pill PAXLOVID reduced COVID-19 hospitalization and death by 89 percent.

“Both of them are designed to be given to people very shortly after they develop the infection and their role, of course, is to prevent the evolution of the disease into something more serious that would require hospitalization and intensive care,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, told Healthline.

“At the moment, we have a treatment that can do that, it’s called monoclonal antibodies,” Schaffner said. “However, in order to benefit from those, you have to go to a specific monoclonal antibody clinic. You have to get an appointment. You have to go there. It may be somewhat delayed… and, of course, it’s in most instances an intravenous infusion. So, that’s more elaborate.”

Schaffner says one of the potential benefits of the antiviral pills is they could be prescribed and administered easily.

However, in order to be effective, the medications must be taken quickly following exposure to COVID-19 or the onset of symptoms.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, the chief of pediatric infectious disease at UC Davis Health. says this could be problematic.

“You need to get diagnosed relatively early, you need to get the treatment relatively early… there are going to be some people who end up [needing] medical attention after that,” Blumberg told Healthline.

He says the high number of pills required on the regime of both Merck and Pfizer’s antivirals could be difficult for a person with COVID-19.

“The pill burden is relatively high. It’s 30 pills over 5 days [for PAXLOVID] and I think that could be a challenge, especially for people who aren’t feeling well,” Blumberg said. “Many patients with COVID-19 may have nausea or vomiting, and I wonder if they’re going to be able to keep down the pills.”