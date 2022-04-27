Share on Pinterest Experts say parents should be careful about giving their young children antibiotics. Anna Tabakova/Stocksy United New research shows that antibiotics can make childhood vaccines less effective.

This effect has been observed in adults and in mice, but this is the first study examining children.

Experts say, however, there are times when a young child should be given antibiotics. The old saying tells us nothing’s certain in life but death and taxes. May we suggest adding childhood bacterial infections to the list? Try as you might to explain it rationally, infants and toddlers have no appreciation for germ theory. They don’t cover when they cough or sneeze, they don’t wash their hands, and everything they grab ends up in their mouth. It’s really no wonder that young children commonly get bacterial ailments such as strep throat, pink eye, and ear infections. Many times, these are treated with antibiotics. However, a new study in the medical journal Pediatrics reports that the use of some antibiotics can negatively impact the effectiveness of vaccinations in children under the age of 2.

The research’s findings More specifically, the study authors stated that young children who received antibiotic prescriptions more frequently or for longer durations had lower levels of antibodies associated with childhood vaccines. The vaccines in the study included: DTaP (diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis) Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type B) IPV (inactivated polio vaccine) PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) Having fewer antibodies means less protection against these diseases. In addition, because antibiotic overuse has been a concern for years, this could go beyond individual children by impacting community-wide herd immunity against these diseases. While the researchers didn’t find the exact mechanism behind these results, they theorized that broad-spectrum antibiotics alter the gut microbiome for an extended period of time, thereby disrupting the mechanisms that allow vaccines to properly function.

Don’t throw the antibiotics out with the bathwater Let’s not panic. To be clear, antibiotics still have their uses in young children. Amoxicillin is one antibiotic that’s commonly used. The study authors found that it didn’t have a significant impact on antibody levels. The antibiotics that negatively affected antibody levels were: ceftriaxone

cefdinir

amoxicillin/clavulanate (amoxicillin combined with clavulanate) Amoxicillin/clavulanate in particular was shown to have no significant effect on vaccine-induced immunity after a 5-day course, but a negative effect after a 10-day course. The researchers said this suggests that the duration of antibiotic use is an important consideration.