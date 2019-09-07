Share on Pinterest The type of antibiotic doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Getty Images

Researchers say antibiotic use may increase a person’s risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

They add that higher antibiotic use seems to correlate with a higher risk of RA.

They add that the type of infection the antibiotics treated seems to make a difference.

A new study has found that antibiotic use can increase the risk of RA by 60 percent.

While it isn’t clear that antibiotics are definitively triggering or causing the condition, there’s an apparent link between the two.

In addition, researchers report this risk increases with the amount of antibiotic treatments a person receives.

The type of antibiotic treatment also didn’t seem to matter. However, the type of infection the drugs were used to treat did seem to have some impact.

Researchers said when antibiotics were used to treat an upper respiratory infection, it was more common that a person would eventually develop RA or have worse symptoms.

There’s no known cause for RA — yet. There are many risk factors, however, including obesity, smoking, family history, PTSD, depression, physical or emotional trauma, and the use of certain medications.

In addition, people with one autoimmune condition often develop other issues, so having an autoimmune disease can also be a risk factor for RA.