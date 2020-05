Share on Pinterest The type of antibiotic doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Getty Images Researchers say antibiotic use may increase a person’s risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

They add that higher antibiotic use seems to correlate with a higher risk of RA.

They add that the type of infection the antibiotics treated seems to make a difference. A new study has found that antibiotic use can increase the risk of RA by 60 percent. While it isn’t clear that antibiotics are definitively triggering or causing the condition, there’s an apparent link between the two. In addition, researchers report this risk increases with the amount of antibiotic treatments a person receives. They say more antibiotic usage seemed to correlate with a higher chance of developing RA. The type of antibiotic treatment also didn’t seem to matter. However, the type of infection the drugs were used to treat did seem to have some impact. Researchers said when antibiotics were used to treat an upper respiratory infection, it was more common that a person would eventually develop RA or have worse symptoms. There’s no known cause for RA — yet. There are many risk factors, however, including obesity, smoking, family history, PTSD, depression, physical or emotional trauma, and the use of certain medications. In addition, people with one autoimmune condition often develop other issues, so having an autoimmune disease can also be a risk factor for RA.

What the study revealed The latest research was what’s called a nested case-control study. It was conducted by looking at data from a database of records known as the primary care Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). Researchers reviewed people who had a diagnosis of RA between 1995 and 2017. Researchers identified 22,677 cases of RA matched to 90,013 controls. There was a median follow-up of 10 years before RA diagnosis. The researchers reported that “the odds of developing RA were 60 percent higher in those exposed to antibiotics than in those not exposed.” “A dose- or frequency-dependent association was observed between the number of previous antibiotic prescriptions and RA,” the researchers wrote. “All classes of antibiotics were associated with higher odds of RA.” They noted the individuals with antibiotic-treated upper respiratory tract infections were more likely to also be people who develop RA. “This exciting work offers another glimpse into the complexity of understanding rheumatoid arthritis, opening the door for future work in this area,” Christian Mallen, PhD, a professor at Keele University in England and a researcher on the study, said in a press release. The researchers also reported that antifungal drugs increase RA risk. The researchers said the association between antibiotics and RA “may be due to disturbances in the body’s microbiota — the organisms that affect the immune system — or to the underlying infections.”