With the holiday season in full swing, people are already toasting with vim and vigor — or Pimm's and ginger, if that's their drink of choice. But what the majority of Americans may not realize is that drinking even relatively small amounts of alcohol can be a risk factor for cancer. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which represents many of the country's cancer doctors, hopes to change that. In a statement published Nov. 7 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the group points to evidence that even light drinking can increase your risk of mouth and throat cancer, a common type of esophageal cancer, and breast cancer in women. Moderate and heavy drinking — which includes binge drinking — increase your chances of developing not just these cancers, but several others as well. The relationship between alcohol and cancer is dose-dependent. This means the more you drink, the higher the risk. So, what does this mean for your health… and your holiday plans?

Alcohol and cancer by the numbers The statement — which is based on previously published studies — comes at a time when Americans are drinking more alcohol. A study published earlier this year in JAMA Psychiatry found that between 2001 to 2002 and 2012 to 2013, the number of high-risk drinkers in the United States increased almost 30 percent. During that time, the number of people who would be classified as having an alcohol use disorder increased by almost 50 percent. A survey of 4,016 adults earlier this year by ASCO found that while most Americans know that cigarette smoking and sun exposure are risk factors for cancer, only 30 percent realized that drinking alcohol is a risk factor. Most also didn’t know that obesity and lack of exercise are risk factors, too. The cancer risk due to alcohol is high enough that an earlier study estimated that 5 percent of all new cancer cases and 5 percent of all cancer deaths worldwide are due to alcohol. So how much does alcohol increase your risk of cancer? It varies with the type of cancer and how much you drink. The ASCO researchers point to research showing that, compared to nondrinkers, the risk of cancer for heavy drinkers increases by the following amounts: Mouth and throat cancer: 5.13 times

Esophageal squamous cell cancer: 4.95 times

Voice box cancer: 2.65 times

Liver cancer: 2.07 times

Breast (female) cancer: 1.61 times

Colon and rectum cancer: 1.44 times This means that on average, heavy drinkers have more than a fivefold higher risk of developing mouth and throat cancer during their lifetime than do nondrinkers. These numbers are known as relative risks — comparing the risk for one group to that for another. Relative risks assume that drinking patterns stay constant over the course of the study, although this isn’t always the case in real life. Researchers defined light drinking as less than one drink per day, moderate as one to four drinks per day, and heavy as more than four drinks per day. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines a standard drink as 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, 5 ounces of wine, or 12 ounces of regular beer. For moderate drinkers, the increased cancer risks are: Mouth and throat: 1.83 times

Esophageal squamous cell: 2.23 times

Voice box: 1.44 times

Liver: 1.08 times

Breast (female): 1.23 times

Colon and rectum: 1.17 times Even light drinkers saw an increased risk of certain cancers. However, for some cancers the risk was about the same as for nondrinkers (liver and colorectal) or lower (voice box): Mouth and throat: 1.13 times

Esophageal squamous cell: 1.26 times

Voice box: 0.87 times

Liver: 1.00 times

Breast (female): 1.04 times

Colon and rectum: 0.99 times

Alcohol risks in perspective However, these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Imagine your boss announces that everyone at the company is going to get a 5 percent raise. Your work was so exceptional, though, that your raise will be 10 percent. It sounds like a good time to gloat in front of your manager. But if your manager makes $200,000 a year, her 5 percent raise will be $10,000. While 10 percent of your $50,000 annual salary is only $5,000. It’s the same way with percent increases in cancer risk. This is why it’s helpful to also know the “absolute risk” for each cancer. Absolute risk is the chance that you’ll develop cancer over a certain time period, such as during the next 10 years. The National Cancer Institute lists the lifetime (absolute) risks for the following cancers: Mouth and throat: 1.1 percent

Esophageal (all kinds): 0.5 percent

Voice box: 0.3 percent

Liver and bile duct: 1.0 percent

Breast (female): 12.4 percent

Colon and rectum: 4.3 percent So, a woman with no other risk factors has about a 12 percent — or 1-in-8 — chance of developing breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. This also means that on average, 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer at some point in their life. By combining the absolute and relative risks, you get a better sense of the potential downsides of alcohol. For moderate drinkers, the adjusted lifetime cancer risks are: Mouth and throat: 2.01 percent

Esophageal squamous cell: 1.12 percent

Voice box: 0.43 percent

Liver: 1.08 percent

Breast (female): 15.25 percent

Colon and rectum: 5.03 percent When viewed as a relative risk, moderate drinking increases the risk of esophageal cancer more than breast cancer. But the adjusted lifetime risk of breast cancer is higher because this is a much more common cancer in the first place. The adjusted lifetime cancer risks for light drinkers are: Mouth and throat: 1.24 percent

Esophageal squamous cell: 0.63 percent

Voice box: 0.26 percent

Liver: 1.00 percent

Breast (female): 12.90 percent

Colon and rectum: 4.26 percent So, a woman who drinks less than one glass of wine a day would have a 1-in-23 risk of colorectal cancer over the course of her lifetime. And a slightly higher risk of breast cancer compared to not drinking at all. To put it another way, a 40-year-old woman has a 1.45 percent risk of developing breast cancer in the next 10 years, according to BreastCancer.org. Light drinking increases this risk to 1.51 percent — a 0.06 percent increase. Using what’s known as “number needed to harm,” this can be viewed as: 1,667 nondrinking women would have to become light drinkers for one new case of breast cancer to occur. That means 1,666 women would see no difference.