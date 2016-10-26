Researchers say the spread of HIV in the United States started in New York as early as 1970, and there was no “Patient Zero.”

It didn’t start in Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The spread of the disease also probably began a decade or more before the medical community clearly identified it in the early 1980s.

And an airline employee was unfairly vilified as “Patient Zero” in the AIDS epidemic in the United States.

Those are some of the conclusions in two comprehensive reports released today by researchers at the University of Arizona and the University of Cambridge in England.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, shed new light on the beginning of the HIV crisis in North America more than three decades ago.

Researchers say their studies can also help other scientists better understand how other pathogens such as Ebola and the Zika virus move through populations.

They also hope their work will lead to better treatments for contagious diseases, in particular for HIV.

“Now we can look forward in time and really see a future in which — even if the virus is not completely eliminated — it could be driven down to no new transmission in large swaths of the world,” Michael Worobey, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, said in a press release. “Earlier detection and better alignment of the various options we have to make it harder for the virus to move from one person to the next are key to driving HIV out of business.”

An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who was a co-author of the paper, said the research shines a light on the importance of understanding diseases.

“This work uses both historical and biological perspectives to provide conclusive evidence regarding the strains that are responsible for the spread of HIV in North America. HIV silently transmitted for years before AIDS was identified,” added Walid Heneine, Ph.D., of the laboratory branch of the CDC’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, in an email to Healthline. “These findings are a reminder that we must be vigilant regarding emerging infectious diseases and must invest in public health infrastructures and technologies to protect people from ever-changing infectious disease threats.”

