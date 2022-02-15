Share on Pinterest Experts say you should choose exercises that best fit your schedule. Studio Taurus/Stocksy United

Researchers say adding just 10 minutes of exercise a day can provide significant health benefits.

Experts say exercise is more important as a person gets older because it can slow down the effects of aging.

They say you should pick a type of exercise that best fits your schedule.

You can also start with a small amount and build that up over time.

People in the United States average about 5 hours of free time daily , with men tending to have more of it than women.

However, those hours can get quickly overtaken by life’s necessities, leaving less time for exercise.

But almost anyone can find an extra 10 minutes in their day to exercise. And that might be enough to prolong your life, a new study suggests.

Researchers said that if adults ages 40 to 85 engaged in just 10 additional minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day, it would save 110,000 deaths a year.

Not that you have to stop at 10 minutes.

If the same groups increased their exercise by 20 minutes, it could save 209,459 lives, and 30 minutes could prevent 272,297 deaths, the researchers reported.

“We have known that regular exercise is essential and has tremendous health benefits,” said Dr. Vanita Rahman, clinic director of the Barnard Medical Center at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine.

“What is unique about the study is that it shows us just how beneficial exercise is by providing quantitative measures,” she said.

“Regular exercise benefits virtually every organ system in our body. It reduces blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Exercise can also help us sleep better and improve our mood, sense of well-being, and quality of life,” Rahman told Healthline.

Regular exercise can also protect us against the natural physical effects of aging.

“In our 30s, we all begin experiencing some level of age-related muscle loss called sarcopenia,” Dr. Danine Fruge, medical director of the Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami, told Healthline.

“If we are active daily, we lose less, but if we are inactive, we can lose on average 3 to 5 percent of our muscle mass per decade,” Fruge said. “Maintaining a healthy muscle mass for our age is key for preventing falls and unhealthy bodies as well as increasing both qualities of life and longevity.”