Recent studies show that people in the United States are sitting a lot more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say this sedentary lifestyle can lead to health issues such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

They note that a lack of movement can have a quicker and more profound effect on older adults.

They say that even a short amount of physical exercise every day can help. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic have made many in the United States adjust to homebound lifestyles, the abrupt disappearance of their commutes, and a drastic increase in time spent sitting. By some accounts, people in the United States are spending an average of 6 hours per day sitting, 4 hours more than they were before the pandemic. Overall sedentary behavior has also increased, with physical activity among the already active dropping by a third, and already sedentary people staying sedentary, according to a recent working paper in the journal Psychiatry. All of that spells bad news for the health of the average person in the United States, who’s already more sedentary than any other time in history. “We have definitely seen instances of increased sedentary behavior, especially with more people at home during lockdowns, and more unemployment,” Dr. Richard Yoon, chief of orthopedics at Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey, told Healthline. “Not only the physical effects but also the mental challenges posed by the pandemic have taken their toll,” he said. “And I have seen that some of my patients are less active and visiting the fridge more often because of the loss of their old routines.”

The danger of too little activity Sitting too much — as many of us are during lockdown at our computers or on our couches — is associated with increased risks for weight gain, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and premature death, to name a few. “It definitely takes less time for an unhealthy lifestyle to take hold than an active, healthy one,” Yoon said. “Once you get into a routine of not doing much, you can start feeling the effects right away,” he said. “Muscle breakdown can start in as little as 24 hours, and aches and pains start to creep in.” That sedentary behavior can also lead to increased back pain, which can make it less likely that a person will become active. “Sedentary behavior and lifestyle have a very strong link to the development of back pain,” Dr. Medhat Mikhael, a pain management specialist and medical director of the nonoperative program at the Spine Health Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, told Healthline. “Weight gain that puts a load on the spine and weakened abdominal and back muscles together with weakened ligaments would lead to further load on the spine,” he said. “All of these effects and changes would create a vicious circle of back pain and further physiological and mechanical deterioration of the spine.”

Older people are more vulnerable It might not take long for the effects of lower physical activity to set in, either. It can take as little as 3 or 4 weeks, Mikhael said. And just like the aging body is more vulnerable to serious cases of COVID-19, lockdown sedentariness can also have more profound effects on older adults. “Age would play a very important factor,” Mikhael noted. “Older people tend to decondition much quicker, and it might take someone as short as 2 weeks with a totally sedentary life to show major physiological and metabolic changes.” One study in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A looked at overweight, prediabetic older adults who cut their number of steps in half for a week. They were slower than their younger counterparts in recovering muscle loss and glycemic control after returning to their previous daily steps for 2 weeks.