Share on Pinterest Experts say cognitive decline can develop slowly in the years after a heart attack. AsiaVision/Getty Images

New research indicates that a heart attack can cause more rapid decline in cognitive skills in the years after the incident.

Experts say that’s because heart and brain health are closely connected.

They say this is yet another reason for people to have heart healthy lifestyles.

Practicing good heart health doesn’t just keep heart attacks away.

It can also slow cognitive decline later in life.

That’s according to research being unveiled next week at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022 .

“We need to realize that what’s going on in the heart and brain are related. Managing risk factors to prevent a heart attack is actually good for your brain as well,” Dr. Michelle C. Johansen, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of cerebrovascular neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, said in a statement.

“We have shown that having a heart attack can be detrimental to your brain health over time,” she added.

The study authors say their research is one of the first to examine the short-term and long-term impact of a sudden cardiac event on cognitive abilities.

The study included more than 31,000 participants, of which 56 percent were women, 23 percent were Black adults, 8 percent were Hispanic adults, and 69 percent were white adults.

The participants had not had a heart attack or been diagnosed with dementia. They were a median age of 60 when they received their first cognitive assessment.

The participants were followed for 5 to 20 years, with a median time of 6 years.

Researchers said the 1,047 subjects who had a heart attack didn’t have a significant decline in any measure of cognition soon afterward. Still, they did have significantly faster declines in memory, executive functioning, and global cognition in the years following the heart attack.

“Dementia is a slow, stepwise process,” Johansen said. “One doesn’t wake up out of the blue with dementia. If a heart attack is a factor in the development of dementia, you would not anticipate that, after adjusting for how sick a patient is, there would be cognitive decline immediately.

“However, we did find the significant change occurs several years later,” she added. “It’s important to know that cognitive decline is a possibility after a heart attack, so physicians are both managing patients’ heart disease and looking for signs of dementia following a heart attack. It can even be a great conversation starter about why it’s important for patients to follow medical advice to prevent a heart attack.”

Dr. Hannah I. Chaudry, a specialist in cardiovascular medicine at the Heart and Vascular Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Lebanon in New Hampshire, told Healthline that doctors have long known people having heart attacks can be predisposed to events such as strokes, which can lead to cognitive decline.

“But newer studies have found a general relationship between heart attacks and cognitive decline even in those without stroke,” Chaudry said. “This is a new finding, and further studies are needed to clarify the mechanisms behind this connection.”