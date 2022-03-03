Share on Pinterest Experts say a glass of wine with dinner may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, although they aren’t sure why. Studio Firma/Stocksy United

Preliminary research suggests that drinking one glass of wine with a meal may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes versus drinking outside of a meal.

Other types of alcohol were not associated with lower type 2 diabetes risk.

Experts say it’s best to discuss alcohol consumption with your doctor.

Drinking wine with dinner may help prevent type 2 diabetes, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022 .

“The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction – harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed,” said Dr. Hao Ma, a study author and a biostatistical analyst at the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans, in a statement .

“Previous studies have focused on how much people drink and have had mixed results,” he added. “Very few studies have focused on other drinking details, such as the timing of alcohol intake.”

The researchers used data from more than 312,000 adults who self-reported as regular alcohol drinkers. None had diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or cancer at the start of the study. People who reduced alcohol consumption during the study period were excluded.

Participants were followed an average of 11 years. In that time, about 8,600 developed type 2 diabetes.

Analysis of the data found that drinking alcohol with meals was associated with a 14 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes than drinking without food. This benefit was linked to drinking wine versus other types of alcohol. The researchers didn’t collect data on the timing of meals.

One study limitation is that details of alcohol consumption were self-reported.

Another is that 95 percent of participants were white adults of European descent. It’s not known whether these results could be generalized for others.

At this time, the study has not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.