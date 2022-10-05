Share on Pinterest Experts say regular exercise and a healthy diet can help people manage type 1 diabetes. Azman Jaka/Getty Images

Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels.

They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger prick to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.

Experts add that people can manage type 1 diabetes with regular exercise and a healthy, carbohydrate-conscious diet.

People with type 1 diabetes using a bionic pancreas had greater blood sugar stability than those who used their usual insulin delivery method.

That’s according to a study funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Digestive and Diseases (NIDDK) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial lasted 13 weeks and was conducted at 16 clinical sites across the United States. There were 326 participants, ranging in age from 6 to 79. All had type 1 diabetes and had been using insulin for at least one year.

“The relatively long-term, 13-week trial provides convincing evidence that the bionic pancreas is effective and safe for managing type 1 diabetes,” said Dr. Qin Yang, the medical director at the UCI Health Diabetes Center in California. “This technology represents the closest to the fully automated artificial pancreas for type 1 diabetic patients.”

The researchers randomly assigned participants to two groups. One used a bionic pancreas. The other was a control group receiving an insulin delivery method.

A bionic pancreas is an automated insulin delivery system. It tracks the user’s blood sugar through a continuous glucose monitor. It sends insulin based on the readings, so users receive the amount of insulin needed.

Before using it the first time, the user enters their weight into the system’s dosing software.

The system replaces testing blood sugars via a finger prick, multiple daily injections, operating an insulin pump, and counting carbohydrates. Healthcare professionals do not need to adjust the settings as the system is automated.

The results of the trial included:

The participants using the bionic pancreas experienced an average decrease in their A1C levels from 7.9% at the beginning of the trial to 7.3% at the end. Glycated hemoglobin is the measurement of a person’s long-term blood glucose control. Meanwhile, A1C levels in the control group did not change from 7.7%

Those using the bionic pancreas spent an average of 2.5 more hours per day within the targeted blood glucose range than the control group. However, this difference was not statically significant.

The results were similar across the board, no matter the age.

Improvements in blood sugar were most significant in the participants who had higher blood sugar levels at the beginning of the study.