Researchers say walking for as little as 2 minutes after a meal can help with digestion and lower blood sugar levels.

Experts say it’s important to begin a walking routine by knowing your physical limitations and how far and how often you can walk without injury.

They add you can enhance your exercise routine by listening to an audiobook or meditating while walking.

A light 2-minute walk after eating can help lower blood sugar and reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

That’s according to a new meta-analysis of seven studies from researchers at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

The review results suggest the best time to walk is within 60 to 90 minutes after eating. This is the window when blood sugar levels typically peak.

Study participants were divided into standing and walking groups. Both groups were made to engage in their activity for 2 to 5 minutes every 20 to 30 minutes over the course of a day.

Researchers said even just a few minutes of light-intensity slow walking was enough to create a noteworthy drop in blood sugar levels for study participants.

Significantly, walking after eating was associated with a more gradual rise and fall in blood sugar levels than sitting or even standing.

In five of seven studies, study participants had no prior history of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. The two other studies examined people with and without diabetes.

People with obesity in the study experienced significant results in blood sugar reduction from standing after eating as compared to sitting, too. There was no noteworthy effect on insulin or blood pressure levels, though.

The researchers also suggested that walking for a longer period of time after a meal can provide additional benefits.