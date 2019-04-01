Share on Pinterest Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is winding up to throw his seasonal allergies a curveball. Getty Images

With eight career shutouts and a fastball that can reach as high as 100 mph, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is widely recognized as a force on the mound.

However, baseball fans everywhere may be surprised to learn that the seven-time MLB all-star and future Hall of Famer struggles with seasonal allergies.

“Everything that you need to be an athlete, having allergies interferes with. You need to be able to breathe, sleep to recover, and run and not get exhausted,” Verlander told Healthline.

While he had asthma as a child that required him to carry an inhaler, Verlander said his asthma never interfered with his little league games, and he didn’t experience seasonal allergy symptoms until he was a freshman at Old Dominion University.

“I remember it exactly. I had never had allergies before, but I completely lost my voice, had laryngitis that turned into bronchitis, had postnasal drip, and I didn’t know what it was and didn’t know how to take care of it,” he said. “Of course, I was a mess… and having asthma may have compounded [my symptoms].”

When Verlander was diagnosed with seasonal allergies, he said his family was shocked.

Although, the connection between asthma and allergies isn’t an obvious one, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) reports that studies show about two-thirds or more of those with asthma also have an allergy.

But why does an allergy occur?

Allergies have to do with the immune system “thinking” a substance is harmful.

To ward off the perceived allergen, the immune system produces antibodies called immunoglobulin E (IgE).

When someone with allergies is exposed to the allergen, these antibodies release immune system chemicals, such as histamine, that cause allergy symptoms most often in the nose, lungs, throat, sinuses, ears, lining of the stomach, or on the skin.

In Verlander’s case, being exposed to allergens such as grass, trees, and pollen, causes his immune system to react.