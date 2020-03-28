Share on Pinterest Experts note that hot baths are beneficial to the cardiovascular system and can reduce stress. Plus, if you have a bathtub, they’re free. Getty Images

A new study from Japan reports that hot baths can reduce a person’s risk for heart disease and stroke.

One expert said the health benefits from warm baths appear to be similar to the benefits from aerobic exercise.

Others note that baths are free, easy to do, and accessible to almost everyone.

Is the current state of the world making your chest a little tight or your heart race a little more quickly?

Protection for your blood-pumping lifeline may be right in your own home in the form of a long, hot bath.

Research published in the journal Heart has revealed that in Japan, where bathing is a key part of the culture, those who take hot baths often show a significant decrease in risk for cardiovascular disease or stroke.

The researchers tracked the bathing habits and cardiovascular disease risk of more than 30,000 Japanese adults for 20 years.

“We found that frequent tub bathing was significantly associated with a lower risk of hypertension, suggesting that a beneficial effect of tub bathing on risk of [cardiovascular disease] may be in part due to a reduced risk of developing hypertension,” the researchers stated.

According to the study, daily hot baths are associated with a 28 percent lower risk of heart disease and a 26 percent lower risk of stroke.

That number jumped to 35 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease when hotter water was used. Stroke risk didn’t lower with hotter water.

