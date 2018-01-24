After years of drug shortages and high prices, several health systems have teamed up to form a not-for-profit company to manufacture their own generic drugs.

You wouldn’t expect a country with one of the most sophisticated healthcare systems in the world to run out of medications.

But that’s exactly what is happening in the United States. Often enough, in fact, that doctors sometimes have to postpone surgeries or chemotherapy treatments. Or even put patients on less effective alternatives.

Drug shortages — and high generic drug prices — are such a problem that several hospital systems recently joined together to take matters into their own hands.

Four hospital groups — Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, Trinity Health, and SSM Health — announced last week that they will form a new not-for-profit generic drug company.

The company will focus on making “essential generic medications more available and more affordable, bringing healthy competition to the market for generic drugs,” according to a joint press statement.

These systems represent more than 450 hospitals around the country. Other health systems are expected to soon join the initiative. The systems will work in consultation with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

One goal of the project is breaking the monopoly, or near-monopoly, that generic drug companies have on some medications — a situation that has led to higher prices over the years.

Dan Liljenquist, vice president of the Enterprise Initiative Office at Intermountain Healthcare, told Healthline that “we think we can materially reduce the price of certain essential generic drugs.”

But finding a solution to the shortage of generic drugs — a problem that’s been around for more than 10 years — could have an even bigger impact on patient care.

Two years ago, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a 5-year study that found that the United States faced a high number of drug shortages from 2010 to 2015 — with 427 drug shortages during the final year of the study.

According to the report, about 65 percent of all critical shortages between 2009 and 2013 were for sterile injectable drugs, such as antibiotics and other anti-infectives, and cardiovascular drugs.

But The New York Times reported that even supplies of simple drugs such as sterile saline and sodium bicarbonate — baking soda — have run low in recent years.

Stacey Lee, JD, an associate professor of law and ethics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, said there was some improvement in 2016 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implemented new regulatory measures.

But some of this progress eroded when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, which has a large pharmaceutical industry on the island. This shows how easy it is for the generic drug market to be disrupted.

“Around 80 healthcare companies that make their products in Puerto Rico — including the companies that make small IV bags that hospitals use to deliver chemo and antibiotics to patients — have experienced disruptions in their production and manufacturing operations,” Lee told Healthline.