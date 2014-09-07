An upgraded test can more quickly and cheaply diagnose the superbug CRE. But with tens of thousands of deaths every year, can doctors stop the spread of drug-resistant infections in hospitals? When it comes to drug-resistant “superbugs,” there’s some good news — and some not-so-good news. On the positive side, scientists have created a new test that can quickly and cost-effectively detect the superbug carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). But other new research shows that each day a patient is in the hospital, their risk of getting a multidrug-resistant infection goes up. The Carba NP test is based on the original tool for diagnosing CRE, created by researchers in France and Switzerland. Those researchers came up with a DNA-based test, which is known as the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test. That test is not only costly, but it also requires specialized equipment. Carba NP, on the other hand, will allow more facilities to afford to run the test. Plus, it can detect CRE in just 2.5 hours. Antibiotic Resistance: Learn Why Our Best Medical Weapon Is Losing Its Edge »

Test Results in Hours, Not Days

In the study, author Karim Morey of the Oregon State Public Health Lab looked at how well the Carba NP test identified 59 of 201 samples as producers of CRE. The scientists first identified 92 percent of the CRE producers. With further tweaking, they reached 100 percent sensitivity and completed the test in an average of 2.5 hours. Dr. Ronald Nahass, a physician with ID Care, an infectious disease practice based in Hillsborough, New Jersey, said the existing PCR test takes two to three days. Being able to receive results in hours will be an advantage for patients and doctors. Related News: ‘Superbug’ CRE Sweeps Through United States Hospitals » Nahass noted that other superbugs can be diagnosed rapidly, which he said, is “a big deal for us.” “You’re able to give [patients] directed therapy quicker,” Nahass said. “Any time you can bring a test that identifies one of these superbugs, which gets us to a point of rapid diagnosis … that’s a good thing.”

Experts Give the Test Thumbs Up

Dr. Matthew D. Sims, who heads infectious disease research at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, thinks the test will be a welcome improvement. “Having a low-cost, highly sensitive, and specific test to rapidly diagnose CRE would be of significant benefit, allowing us to get patients on the right antibiotics faster and prevent inappropriate antibiotic use,” he said. “Rapid identification of drug resistant bacteria will change the course of treatment, alleviating the use of wide spectrum antibiotics that may not work, and specifically targeting the correct bacteria.” — Dr. Mildred Frantz



Dr. Mildred Frantz, a physician practicing in Eatontown, New Jersey, is excited about the upgraded test. “Rapid identification of drug resistant bacteria will change the course of treatment, alleviating the use of wide spectrum antibiotics that may not work, and specifically targeting the correct bacteria,” she said. “This can save lives and protect against the spread of this dangerous bacteria.” The test creators also found a way to detect extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL), another antibiotic-resistant bacteria, in urine samples. This test costs less to perform and can be done nearly anywhere. Compared to current tests, which take one or two days, this test takes only 20 minutes. Find Out How Patient Demand for Antibiotics Is Driving Drug-Resistant Bacteria »

The Longer Patients Are Hospitalized, the Greater the Risk Research presented at the 54th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy found that for a patient who contracts an infection during a hospital stay, the risk of the infection becoming multidrug-resistant increases by 1 percent for each day spent in the hospital. Medical University of South Carolina researchers evaluated data from 949 cases of Gram-negative infections. They found that the percentage of those types of infections within a few days of hospitalization was about 20 percent, which increased for four or five days. At 10 days, it went up significantly, to more than 35 percent. A statistical analysis showed a 1 percent jump in risk for every day of hospitalization. Read More: One in 25 Patients Infected at United States Hospitals »