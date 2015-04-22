Determining when DCIS is more likely to morph into invasive breast cancer could save patients from unnecessary and expensive treatment.

Researchers from the Manchester Cancer Research Centre may have figured out how to predict which patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) are likely to develop breast cancer.

Right now, doctors can’t tell which DCIS patients are at higher risk of developing invasive breast cancer. Because the risk is unknown, treatment is recommended for all DCIS patients.

In invasive breast cancer, recurrence rates vary according to subtype. The research team set out to determine if the same holds true of DCIS subtypes.

The study involved patients with primary DCIS. Researchers tested tissue samples for estrogen receptors and progesterone receptors. They also tested for the human epidermal growth factor known as HER2. Patients were then divided into categories to compare recurrence rates.

Of the 314 participants, 57 had recurrences. Of those, 35 were DCIS and 22 were invasive breast cancer.

Patients who tested positive for estrogen and progesterone receptors but were negative for HER2 had the lowest rate of recurrence. It was 7.6 percent at five years. Patients with other subtypes had a 15 to 36 percent recurrence rate. Details of the study are published in the Annals of Oncology.

DCIS is stage 0 breast cancer. In DCIS, abnormal cells are found within the milk duct, but they have not spread beyond the duct. DCIS is noninvasive and not life threatening at this stage. For some, DCIS will never progress. For others, it will lead to invasive breast cancer.

DCIS doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms. There’s seldom a noticeable lump. It is often detected by routine mammogram screening. According to the American Cancer Society, about one of every five new breast cancer diagnoses will be DCIS.

