Large food companies are following in the footsteps of fast-food restaurants such as Burger King and KFC by offering meat alternatives. Getty Images Hormel, Kellogg's, and Kroger are among the large companies now planning to offer "fake meat" products at grocery stores.

Experts say the trend toward plant-based meats coincides with consumers’ desires to eat less meat.

However, experts urge consumers to closely check package labels as a product isn’t necessarily healthy just because it’s described as plant-based. In grocery stores and fast-food outlets around the United States, a revolution is taking place. Alternatives to meat may not be new, but recent improvements to the products, such as fake meats that really “bleed” and fake chicken that tastes like the real thing, have led to a surge in popularity of faux meats. Fake meats are big business with companies such as Burger King, KFC, and Dunkin’ all adding the products to their menus. But they’re no longer alone. Now, traditional food companies such as Kellogg’s, Tyson, and Kroger are also jumping on the fake meat bandwagon. “Plant-based meat products have become a hot item in grocery stores and fast-food restaurants. With the growing interest in flexitarianism, or incorporating more vegetarian options into their diet, this trend doesn’t surprise me,” Lauri Wright, PhD, an assistant professor in public health at the University of South Florida, told Healthline. “I view increased access to more plant-based food options as very positive both for our health and the health of the environment,” she said. “Alternative meat products have been around for years. What is different now is the growing variety of products and improved taste, which I think means this is a trend that is here to stay.” The rise of alternative proteins into the mainstream diet has seen big name outlets partner with companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Burgers to make faux meats easily accessible for consumers. Consumers can now buy Impossible Foods and Beyond Burgers in grocery stores as well as at fast-food restaurants.

More companies jumping in Traditional competitors are taking note. Tyson Foods, well known for its chicken products, has introduced a new range of plant-based nuggets. Earlier this month, it also announced a new venture to create plant-based shellfish. The company hopes to create a plant-based alternative to shrimp by 2020. This fall, Kroger will be launching its own line of plant-based meats to appear alongside regular meats in stores. Morningstar Farms, owned by Kellogg’s, is also introducing a range of realistic plant-based meats under the name “Incogmeato.” Last week, Hormel Foods, famous for its Spam products, introduced a line of meat substitutes called Happy Little Plants.

Appealing to consumers The new products are a move Dana Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, says will appeal to a growing number of people interested in plant-based diets. “People want their cake and get to eat it, too,” she told Healthline. “People want to eat meat but also want to eat it in a healthier/better-for-the-planet sort of way. These new fake meats are a perfect mixture of meaty flavor, meaty texture, and are good for the Earth.” “I think with younger generations going on the bandwagon of eating more plant-based and trying to protect the environment, as climate change is becoming ever more serious, these fake meats are the opportunity people have been looking for to still eat ‘meat’ without doing all the damage,” Hunnes added. Wright says that easily accessible fake meats may also decrease the amount of meat Americans are eating. “The typical American diet is still primarily ‘meat and potatoes’ based. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans consumed over 200 pounds of red meat and poultry in 2018. That translates into 10 ounces per day, which is twice the amount recommended by health agencies. Increased access to plant-based meats could help decrease the intake of meat while increasing vegetable consumption,” she said.