Share on Pinterest Experts say COVID-19 herd immunity will be difficult to achieve unless more of the world gets vaccinated. Lana Stock/Getty Images Experts say herd immunity is an increasingly elusive goal when it comes to COVID-19.

While the United States is making progress with vaccinations, there’s still a long way to go.

On a global scale, a small percentage of people have been vaccinated.

Until a majority of Americans are vaccinated, it’s still best to follow mask wearing and physical distancing guidelines. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a nation weary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of vaccinations — and, eventually, herd immunity — has been the light at the end of the tunnel. More than 40 percent of all people in the United States as well as more than half of adults have received at least one vaccine dose. However, herd immunity, which would result in the coronavirus eventually fading away, remains a trickier proposition And one that experts say seems increasingly unlikely.

How does it work? “Herd immunity is the idea that once a certain percentage of the population is immune to an infection, the infection can no longer spread within the population,” explained Dr. James Wantuck, the chief medical officer of PlushCare, a provider of virtual primary care. “The thinking is that even though not 100 percent of the population is immune, there aren’t enough people left to spread it for the infection to sustain itself, meaning it simply disappears from the population over time. This is how we have eradicated some infections, like smallpox, through a mass vaccination program,” Wantuck told Healthline. So far, the vaccination program in the United States has been successful. And while the prospect of the coronavirus dying out through a combination of vaccinations and herd immunity is appealing, the nation’s top doctor is urging caution. Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing that, in the COVID-19 context, it’s difficult to define what exactly would constitute herd immunity. “Rather than concentrating on an elusive number, let’s get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can,” Fauci said.