Hookah smoking is a popular pastime for college students, but it comes with some of the same risks as cigarette smoking.

Smoking hookah may be bad for your health, especially if you do it more than once a week.

Research published today in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention shows that young adults who smoke at hookah bars have elevated levels of nicotine and other dangerous compounds in their urine. More time spent puffing on the water pipe results in higher levels of cancer-causing compounds.

A hookah is a type of pipe used to smoke tobacco. It is particularly common in the Middle East, and has been around for centuries. When the smoke is inhaled from the tobacco bowl, it is cooled in a water chamber before being inhaled.

As smoking hookah grows in popularity among American college students, researchers like lead study author Gideon St. Helen of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) want people to know that the habit may not be as harmless as it seems. He studied 55 healthy hookah smokers ages 18 to 48 who smoked hookah at bars in the San Francisco area.

As many as 40 percent of U.S. college students smoke hookah, according to St. Helen’s study. He said that he even saw a family with children smoking a hookah together at a Persian restaurant in the state of Georgia.

The level of nicotine in urine after an hour of sharing a hookah containing a bowl of tobacco is about the same as after smoking a cigarette, St. Helen told Healthline. But cancer-causing agents such as benzene also spike, in some cases to even higher levels than after smoking a cigarette.

Eight people in the study were flagged as “suspected cigarette smokers” due to high nicotine levels in their urine, but they remained in the study. Forty percent of study participants also admitted to having smoked marijuana in the past month.