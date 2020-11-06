Share on Pinterest Experts say the actual traveling is less risky than what you do during and after your holiday trip. Orbon Alija/Getty Images Health experts are warning people to be cautious if they plan to travel during the holidays.

They say the actual travel, even by airplane, is less risky than what you do when you arrive or come home.

They note that even small social gatherings can be a way of transmitting the new coronavirus.

Experts recommend that you abide by safety measures, such as mask wearing and physical distancing, as well as quarantining and testing before and after your trip. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Crowded terminals, packed flights, weary travelers — these are common sights of holidays past. With the United States hitting record numbers of COVID-19 cases this week, that scene will likely look different this fall and winter. Mask wearing, physical distancing, and hand hygiene are definitely on the itinerary. It’s also important for holiday travelers to be aware of the potential risks along the way. “I think there’s more and more data that domestic travel or flights of under 3 hours where people wear masks is actually low risk,” said Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease specialist and the medical director of the University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health in Ohio. “It’s not the travel that concerns me. It’s more the social events associated with holidays,” he said. “If the travel brings people together in larger family groups, I think we will see more cases.” Healthline asked experts about the risks travelers face, how they can easily transmit the virus back at home or at their destination, and what they can do to protect themselves and others.

The risks on the ground The act of traveling itself may not be the riskiest part of going somewhere right now. The airplane environment, for instance, is believed to be relatively safe when masks are worn. Experts tell Healthline that it’s what you do when you arrive at your destination that could potentially put you at greater risk for contracting the new coronavirus. “It’s really the behaviors that people engage in once they’re there or once they’re back that probably have the biggest impact,” Armitage told Healthline. He emphasizes the importance of physical distancing, mask wearing, and testing. A new study out of Europe, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, found that a new variant of the virus may have been brought to other European countries by tourists vacationing in Spain. Whether this new strain is more easily transmittable than others still remains to be seen. Contracting the virus at their destination is a risk travelers take. That risk is higher if they don’t follow safety measures. “Certainly following all the basic rules at all times — the face coverings in public areas, hand hygiene, carrying hand sanitizer, social distancing — is so important,” said Dr. Henry Wu, an associate professor and senior physician at the Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Emory TravelWell Center in Georgia. “I think it’s really important that travelers really internalize that distance so that they’re always 6 feet away from others, in every situation, not just when standing in lines,” he said. Wu sees the study as a general warning that there are risks involved with travel. “Until we have a vaccine that’s universally effective and safe and available, your main tools are to either not travel or to really take to heart our current preventative measures,” he told Healthline. Gathering with people whom you don’t normally see could expose you to the virus. Especially if you’re doing so indoors and unmasked, Armitage says. “There are so many case studies of family reunions, surprise parties, multigenerational birthday parties, where everyone got infected,” he explained. “If your cousin, who is 20 years old, has gone to bars and restaurants and he comes to the surprise birthday party for your grandmother, they can infect everybody,” Armitage said. “It’s really indoor social events around the holidays with larger groups of different people that is really concerning for spread.”

Know before you go States have different requirements that you must or are at least encouraged to adhere to before entering. These include quarantining and testing. Several states, such as Arizona or Delaware, don’t have any restrictions, but experts say it’s a good idea to quarantine or get tested out of an abundance of caution. “The real reason to quarantine is two things: If you traveled from a low incidence area to a high incidence area, then you may want to quarantine when you come back,” Armitage said. “Or if you engaged in risk behaviors of basically being indoors with strangers, and by strangers we mean people you don’t see day to day — that could include your cousins or your aunts and uncles. “We’re seeing rising cases, and eventually that’s going to lead to more ill patients who require more critical medical care, and this could be exacerbated if people don’t follow social distancing around the holidays,” Armitage said. Testing may be a requirement at your destination. Your home state may require a test when you return. “In general, testing is like all of our other tools. It’s a tool that is potentially effective, but it’s not perfect,” Wu explained. “Unfortunately we don’t have any test yet that’s totally sensitive to catch infection at all stages of the infection, and we may never have a test that good.” One big caveat is a false negative, which means you may be incubating the infection, but it’s too early for the test to be positive. “We know there’s an incubation period for the coronavirus that unfortunately can take up to 14 days, which is where that whole 14-day quarantine rule comes from,” explained Dr. Natascha Tuznik, DO, FACP, an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Davis division of infectious diseases. “The median incubation period for most people is a minimum of 5, at least 7 days, but again, it could be as long as 14.” If you’re testing the day before you travel or the day when you get back, that doesn’t mean you don’t have an active infection that can transmit to others, she says. “All that means is that when you took the test in that moment in time, you didn’t have enough detectable virus to be picked up by the test,” Tuznik told Healthline. If you think you may have contracted an infection on your trip but show no symptoms, Tuznik recommends waiting at least 5 to 7 days before you get tested. “Because if you do it right away, you’re going to get a false negative,” she said. “And a lot of people don’t know that. They test and they are negative and they’re like, ‘I’m good to go.’” “If somebody really wanted to be sure they weren’t infected after a trip, you would want to delay the test, so it’s not immediately after your trip,” Wu added. “Wait several days, or even test a couple times over 2 weeks after you return.”