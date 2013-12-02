New research shows that a multivitamin plus selenium may slow the progression of HIV in people who don’t have access to antiretroviral drugs. A new study shows promise for an inexpensive yet effective weapon for battling HIV among newly-infected patients in cash-strapped countries. It may also prove useful in the United States, according to a doctor not affiliated with the research. In the study, published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Florida International University researcher Marianna Baum showed that a multivitamin combined with selenium significantly slowed the progression of HIV in people who had not yet received antiretroviral therapy, or ART.

A Crisis in Botswana The study examined 878 HIV-infected people in the African nation of Botswana who had never received ART. After two years, those who took the multivitamin-selenium supplement were far less likely to see their CD-4 T cell counts fall below 250 than those who received a placebo. The study also showed that taking either the multivitamin or selenium alone did not pack the same punch as the combo, and in some cases had no effect. What’s in a Number? Learn the Difference Between CD-4 and Viral Load » The benchmark CD-4 T cell count of 250 mirrored Botswana’s guideline at the time for beginning ART. The floor has since been lifted to 350. Still, the World Health Organization recommends initiating ART at T cell counts below 500. “ART is quite expensive, and these countries don’t have enough resources to provide it,” Baum, a professor of nutrition, told Healthline. “Once you give ART, you have to have the manpower and the infrastructure to provide and monitor the course of the disease. If people become resistant, you need to know and change the meds.” The medical infrastructure is lacking in countries like Botswana, so some patients may not begin ART soon enough. But the supplement Baum studied may keep people healthier for longer without ART, allowing these countries to spread out their limited resources. Read More: How Close Are We to an HIV Vaccine? » Almost one quarter of adults ages 15 to 49 in Botswana have HIV, according to UNAIDS, hitting the country’s workforce especially hard.