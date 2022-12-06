Share on Pinterest Luis Velasco/Stocksy Early research into a potential HIV vaccine shows promise according to study authors.

The experimental vaccine candidate may be able to target part of the virus that remains essentially unchanged even as the virus mutates.

Previous vaccine candidates have failed in part because the virus mutates so rapidly. A Phase 1 study of a new experimental HIV vaccine is showing promising results among a small group of volunteers. The findings published this month in Science are showing that when a two-dose regimen of the vaccine is administered eight weeks apart, an immune response is triggered that may fight against HIV. Though it’s still early days in the testing process, this is a promising first step.

How does the experimental HIV vaccine work? The vaccine, called eOD-GT8 60mer, was found to induce what are known as broadly neutralizing antibody precursors in the small group of volunteers. Broadly neutralizing antibodies is an approach that targets the core part of the virus, which remains unchanged even when a virus mutates. Among the participants, the vaccine induced the broadly neutralizing antibody precursor in 97% of the recipients. “This is a case of a long journey beginning with first steps. We know that we do not have an effective vaccine against HIV and several previous attempts to create a vaccine have not been very successful,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and health policy, and professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.. Previous vaccine candidates have failed in part because the virus mutates so rapidly. “The current strategy and idea is because HIV mutates so much, on an hourly basis, it’s been very difficult to create an effective vaccine. Broadly neutralizing antibodies is the approach that gets to the core part of the virus, which is the part of the virus that doesn’t change,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, clinical professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. “This part of the virus is independent of these mutations.”

What did the trials find? The start of the Phase 1 clinical trial began in 2018 and was designed to evaluate the safety of the experimental vaccine. During this phase, 48 adult volunteers were enrolled at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. Eighteen of the participants received a 20-microgram dose of the vaccine and then a second dose eight weeks later. Another 18 of the participants received a 100-microgram dose and then the same eight weeks later. Finally, 12 participants received two doses of a saline placebo. Following the first dose, the research found the recipients of the experimental vaccine had produced antibodies that could help protect against HIV infection. These antibodies then increased after the second dose.

What is the next step? “With any new intervention, whether it be medication or vaccines, the first hurdle is to determine if it’s safe. The second is to determine if it produces the intended biological effect,” said Klausner. “Then it has to go to the real clinical trials, which is the real hurdle. Will it protect people from getting HIV infected?” It’s still too early to know. The results are promising, but experts are remaining cautiously optimistic. The next step will be a Phase II investigation, which is like a Phase I study, only larger. Following a potentially successful Phase II study, then research would move to Phase III, which will determine whether or not the vaccine actually provides protection against the acquisition of HIV infection. “We are not there yet by any means. We have a lot of stories and hope from vaccines in the past,” said Klausner. “Most of us in the field are cautiously optimistic. It’s promising, but it’s early days.”