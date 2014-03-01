HIV-positive nurse jailed as homophobia sweeps Africa.

Once the nation that led Africa’s battle against HIV and AIDS, Uganda has made two key moves to criminalize those living with disease.

Last week, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni signed a law that sentences anyone who commits a “homosexual act” to life in prison. An openly gay person with HIV can be further charged with “aggravated homosexuality,” according to the AIDS & Rights Alliance for Southern Africa (ARASA). Anyone who does not report a known gay person can also be charged with a crime.

Dr. Joel Gallant, chair of the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA) and associate medical director of the Southwest CARE Center in Santa Fe, called the situation “horrendous” in an interview with Healthline.

“I’ve worked in Uganda, taken care of patients in Uganda, know a lot of gay people in Uganda,” he said. “It’s really troubling, not only from a human rights angle but also in terms of public health.”

Meanwhile, an HIV-positive nurse in Uganda who accidentally pricked her finger while trying to give a squirming child an injection in December is on trial for “negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease,” according to a news release by New York-based human rights group AIDS-Free World.

HIVMA, Association of Nurses in AIDS Care, and International AIDS Society also released a joint statement last week expressing concern over the incident’s impact on “the global fight against HIV/AIDS.”

