Research sheds new light on why some men with HIV are more likely to have atherosclerosis, a principle risk factor for heart attacks.

Research published today has offered new insight into the little understood relationship between HIV and cardiovascular disease, and shown that people with HIV may have a greater risk of heart attacks.

Doctors have long known that people with HIV tend to be at greater risk for the narrowing or hardening of the arteries, also known as atherosclerosis. The problem is compounded by interactions that occur between traditional HIV medications and some of the statin drugs that are used to treat high cholesterol.

Atherosclerosis occurs naturally as we age. This presents an even greater challenge for doctors, as people with HIV can now live well into their golden years.

Dr. Wendy Post and her colleagues at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have discovered important clues about the plaque that forms in the arteries of those living with HIV. Their findings, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reveal that a majority of the plaque in the arteries of people with HIV is “soft,” or non-calcified. It is this type of plaque that tends to cause heart attacks.

The researchers used a relatively new diagnostic tool known as a coronary CT angiogram. This type of scan offers a better look at plaque buildup than older imaging techniques.

Body Maps: Explore the Heart in 3D »

Study participants came from the well-known Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study (MACS). Post’s group studied almost 1,000 gay and bisexual men between the ages of 40 and 70, both HIV-positive and HIV-negative. She believes the study was made more accurate by its study population being made up of gay and bisexual men, who may share common environmental and lifestyle factors.