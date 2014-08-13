Researchers discover that HIV can hide in plain sight by posing as another kind of infection in the gut, and that a person’s genes influence how their body responds to an experimental HIV vaccine.

Progress toward an HIV vaccine continues to chug slowly down two separate tracks.

Researchers published recent findings on incremental progress toward a vaccine in two academic journals. In a paper appearing today in Cell Host & Microbe, a team led by Dr. Barton Haynes at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute shows how gut flora influences the way a person’s immune system responds to HIV.

It explains why antibodies that rise up to fight HIV don’t stand a chance against the virus. Researchers know that when HIV sets up shop in the body it begins reproducing in the gut. The body usually fights new infections by releasing a type of B-cell that takes a sort of mental snapshot of the intruder so it knows how to fight it the next time it appears.

But when HIV arrives in the gut, a group of B-cells that have already been programmed to fight bacterial infections like E. coli respond instead. The reason? The so-called gp41 region of the HIV virus’ outer envelope appears to mimic a bacterial infection like E. coli. The immune system uses the wrong weapon against HIV because the crafty virus has disguised itself as something else.

“It’s the host’s interaction with the virus that defines the outcome,” Haynes told Healthline. “The virus has learned all the host’s secrets and gets around them.”

