Share on Pinterest Experts say most hip fractures require surgery followed by a rehabilation period. Erdark/Getty Images

A new report predicts that the number of hip fractures worldwide will double by 2050 as the global population ages.

Experts say the increase will put a burden on the medical community because hip fractures usually require surgery.

They note that hip fractures can also cause other medical issues and increase the risk of mortality in older adults.

They say you can reduce your risk of hip fracture by installing grab bars around your home, making sure your floors are clear of any objects you might trip over, and doing strengthening and balancing exercises regularly.

A new study completed at the University of Hong Kong indicates that hip fractures could become a global problem as the world’s population ages.

In their study, researchers analyzed data from 19 countries that included people over age 50 who fractured their hip between 2005 and 2018.

Across the 19 countries, researchers noted that the number of hip fractures declined, possibly because of better medical care, hygiene, diet, and other factors.

Some countries, including Denmark and Singapore, and Hong Kong, saw a pronounced decrease in hip fractures during the study years.

However, in other countries, such as the Netherlands and South Korea, there were increases.

Despite the overall decline, researchers said the expected increase in life expectancy will probably cause the number of hip fractures worldwide to double between 2018 and 2050.

The United Nations expects life expectancy to reach 77 by 2050, the age which this study showed had a high risk of experiencing hip fractures.

The researchers said they expect men to experience the most significant proportional increase.

They noted that another possible reason is that osteoporosis, a major cause of hip fractures, is underdiagnosed and undertreated in men.

“Our study showed that the use of anti-osteoporosis medications following a hip fracture is lower in men than in women by 30 percent to 67 percent,” Ching-lung Cheung, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy and lead author of the study, said in a statement. “Thus, more attention should be paid to preventing and treating hip fractures in men.”

The researchers point out that post-fracture treatment remains inadequate in many countries and the incidence in people older than 85 is double that of other age groups.

The researchers said they don’t believe the decline in hip fracture incidence will offset the growing aging population, causing the burden of hip fractures to grow.

The study was presented today at the annual meeting of the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research in Austin, Texas. The research hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet.