New research shows a high-protein, low-calorie diet is both a safe and effective way for those over 65 to lose weight. Share on Pinterest Eating more protein can make dieters feel full longer and promote weight loss. Getty Images The older we get, the more complicated weight loss can be. Not only is dropping pounds a priority, but building muscle and maintaining bone quality to stay strong are also a concern. “In general, people start losing bone (and muscle) mass around the fourth decade of life, while fat mass continues to accumulate until roughly the seventh decade of life,” Kristen M. Beavers, PhD, assistant professor of health and exercise science at Wake Forest University, told Healthline. She said that a sizable portion of older adults struggle with maintaining bone density and losing weight. Because of this, Beavers researched the best way for older adults to safely lose weight, and she believes she has the answer.

A high-protein, low-calorie approach is best Beavers and colleagues conducted a study of about 100 adults over 65 years old, who were randomly assigned to two groups. In one group, participants partook in a six-month low-calorie meal plan that included more than 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight, as well as adequate calcium and vitamin D. In the control group, participants targeted .8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which is currently recommended by the Institute of Medicine of The National Academies. Since Beavers says many older adults are unlikely to exercise enough to preserve muscle and bone, exercise was not part of the study. The study discovered the following: Participants in the first group lost about 18 pounds, with 87 percent of those pounds being fat. They also preserved muscle mass. Those in the control group lost about half a pound.

Although participants lost weight, they also maintained bone mass and their fracture risk improved based on their trabecular bone score.

Participants lost fat in their stomach, hips, thighs, and buttock, which can help prevent and control cardiometabolic diseases, such as diabetes and stroke.

Participants improved their scores by .75 points on the Healthy Aging Index, which measures biomarkers that predict mortality and longevity. “Data from this study suggest that practitioners working with older adults with obesity can recommend a hypocaloric, nutritionally complete, higher-protein meal plan and anticipate that their patients will experience significant weight loss, accompanied by a favorable shift in body composition, preservation of physical function, and improvement in several biomarkers of mortality,” Beavers said. Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, medical director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, agreed with Beavers findings. “This is a reasonable approach for any person who wants to lose weight and preferentially lose fat. A high-protein, low-calorie approach is particularly effective in the aging population where preserving muscle mass is crucial to overall health,” Kumar told Healthline. However, she said improving bone density may not be realistic, yet preserving it is an attainable goal. “Weight loss typically leads to less loading force on the bone, [which] can lead to loss of bone density. Doing weight-bearing exercising while dieting can help maintain bone density, but it would be unusual to ‘improve’ or ‘increase’ bone mineral density while losing weight,” Kumar said.