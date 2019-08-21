While not all women with breast cancer will need chemotherapy, new research published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN) reveals the timing and dose used significantly affects survival rates in certain cases.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among U.S. women, with about 245,000 cases diagnosed every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Researchers looked at the impact of reducing chemo doses after breast surgery (called adjuvant therapy) using a combination of four different drugs: 5-fluorouracil, epirubicin, cyclophosphamide, and docetaxel (FEC-D). The drugs were given in four to six treatments cycles.

The study found that both the overall and 5-year disease-free survival rate was worse in those who received less than 85 percent of the recommended chemotherapy dose over six treatment cycles.

“What surprised us the most was how dramatically early reductions in chemotherapy affect survival compared to later modifications,” said Dr. Zachary Veitch, from the department of oncology in the University of Calgary Tom Baker Cancer Centre, in a statement.

This study used data from 1,302 women with stages 1 to 3 HER2-negative breast cancer who were treated with adjuvant chemotherapy between 2007 and 2014. The information came from the Alberta Cancer Registry (ACR) in Canada.

Breast cancer that’s HER2-negative means it doesn’t have abnormally high levels of proteins called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

High levels of these proteins on breast cancer tumors result in HER2-positive breast cancer. Therapies for HER2-positive breast cancer can target these proteins, but these treatments don’t work as well for people with HER2-negative breast cancer.

Veitch says this research can help oncologists and patients as they plot out a treatment plan, especially if they anticipate early treatment will be difficult.

“Often the first cycle of chemotherapy can be difficult for patients, and oncologists must convey the need for maintaining initial dose intensity, while using other medications to control side effects and manage comorbidities,” explained Veitch.

Although, when researchers split the lower-dose group in two based on dose reduction during the first three cycles versus the last three, they found the outcomes weren’t worse when doses were reduced during the later cycles.

“The majority of cancer cells that are sensitive to chemotherapy may be killed in the first few treatments, rather than in the later treatments. Thus, reducing the dose late may not have as much of an impact,” Veitch speculated in the statement.