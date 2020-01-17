Share on Pinterest Pharmaceutical companies are making billions of dollars a year charging higher prices for combination drugs that aren’t any more effective than separate medications. Getty Images

Combination drugs are typically new medications that are made by combining two or more generic drugs into one medication.

Often, drug manufacturers are primarily motivated to combine these drugs in an effort to improve their bottom line.

In a majority of cases, combination drugs don’t make any clinical difference for patients, yet pharmaceutical companies charge a significantly higher price for them.

Last year, the United States spent an estimated $3.8 trillion on healthcare.

That’s trillion, with a T.

It’s expected to grow in all areas, including prescription medications. The rise in spending for medicine, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is being partially driven by the increase of new drugs being introduced to the market.

Some of those medications include new twists on old, trusted medications called combination drugs.

That’s when manufacturers take two generic drugs, smash them together, and slap a new brand name on the old-yet-new medication, even if the dosing changes don’t make any clinical difference for patients.

The process requires little scrutiny from the Food and Drug Administration because the ingredients have already been shown to be safe and effective, while bringing something — technically — new to the market.

Soon, patients are being prescribed a more expensive branded version of cheap and proven medicines, just newly available in one easy dose.

“It’s really a matter of convenience, but it doesn’t justify the cost,” said Tom Bizzaro, a registered pharmacist and vice president of health policy and industry relations at First Databank, a clearinghouse for drug information, including pricing, for retail pharmacies across the country.

Mostly, he says, drug manufacturers are primarily motivated to combine these drugs in an effort to improve their bottom line.

“I don’t think there’s a question that the reasons for these combinations are to provide an opportunity to generate revenue,” Bizzaro told Healthline.

But most people with public or private insurance rarely even see it. They’re prescribed a drug and then pay whatever copay their prescription drug insurance plan dictates to get their medicine.

The rest goes on behind the scenes, as drugmakers and insurance companies decide what to charge and pay for the newer, expensive drugs.

A recent NBC News investigation highlighted the cost of one combination medication, Zegerid. It’s an acid reflux medication that combines generic Prilosec with baking soda, made by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Suzanne Luttig in Nebraska found out a 3-month supply cost $14,000, but she only pays $24.

“Because I have health insurance with my employer, I am able to be covered for this medication,” Luttig told NBC News. “I would not be able to get it if I didn’t have insurance.”

The generics — bought separately without insurance but with a coupon — would only run $34 for those same 90 days, NBC reported.

Combination drugs do have some benefits for some patients, as taking one medication is easier than two or more. That’s an important issue for people who have difficulty taking their medication, whether it be swallowing issues to simply remembering to take it.

Dr. Robert Greenfield, a double board certified cardiologist and lipidologist and medical director of noninvasive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, says combination medications increase adherence and compliance, as there are fewer pills to take or doses to remember.

“Adherence and compliance with medications remains a large problem in healthcare today,” Greenfield told Healthline.