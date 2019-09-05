Share on Pinterest Experts urge older adults to keep a close watch on their blood pressure readings. Getty Images

Researchers say high blood pressure in older adults can quicken the onset of cognitive decline.

Treating hypertension may slow the progress of this decline.

High blood pressure can harden the walls of the arteries in the brain and cause microbleeds.

New research suggests there’s even more reasons for middle-aged and older adults to keep a close watch on their blood pressure.

Besides higher risk of stroke, heart attack, and other illnesses, research presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Hypertension 2019 Scientific Sessions adds to the growing body of evidence that high blood pressure (hypertension) can also affect a person’s mind as they age.

It also suggests that treating the condition can help stave off cognitive decline.

The AHA estimates that more than 100 million adults in the United States have high blood pressure. That’s almost half the adult population in the country.

That’s why the organization says researching how the condition affects the brain’s blood vessels is important.

In the recent study, researchers at Columbia University in New York City analyzed data collected from nearly 11,000 adults enrolled in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS).

They were looking to find out if high blood pressure — and whether the person with it was treating it — affects a person’s memory, language, and thinking skills.

Chinese researchers interviewed people involved in the study in their homes about their high blood pressure, using a blood pressure threshold of 140/90 mm Hg. The AHA notes their guidelines for hypertension are lower at 130/80 mm Hg.

The researchers also asked study participants how they were treating their condition. In addition, they asked the participants to take tests that scored their cognitive abilities, such as recalling words as part of a memory quiz.

The study was observational, which means researchers relied on what people told them, not medical records and other less-subjective measures. It also didn’t examine if some treatments were more successful than others.

But researchers say they did notice that people over age 55 with high blood pressure lost their mental abilities more quickly than those who didn’t.

They also reported that people who were treating their condition had the same rate of cognitive decline as those without high blood pressure.

“We think efforts should be made to expand high blood pressure screenings, especially for at-risk populations, because so many people are not aware that they have high blood pressure that should be treated,” Shumin Rui, a study author, graduate of Columbia University, and an associate biostatistician at IQVIA consultants, said in a press release.

Rui also said while the study focused on middle-aged and older adults in China, the results could apply to populations elsewhere.

“We need to better understand how high blood pressure treatments may protect against cognitive decline and look at how high blood pressure and cognitive decline are occurring together,” she said.